Demi Lovato’s BF Henry Levy Sends Her The Sweetest V-Day Message: ‘I Love You To The Moon & Back’

Well, isn’t that sweet! Demi Lovato’s boyfriend, Henry Levy, gushed all about his love for the singer in a new Instagram post on Feb. 14. See what he had to say, here!

If you don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day on social media, does it even count? It appears that Demi Lovato, 26, got one sweet, (and very public) shoutout from her boyfriend, Henry Levy, on the most romantic day of the year. The pop star’s beau took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to share a loving message on what is reportedly his rumored private account. “Happy Valentine’s Day to this beautiful soul @DDLovato,” he wrote, according to E! News, alongside a photo of the pair posing for a selfie. “I love you to the moon and back.” Henry added in his message, the site reported. Demi is one lucky lady!

This couple is just getting cuter every day. We got a rare, intimate look at their relationship at the start of 2019, when the two took off to Aspen, Colorado, for a cozy vacation. The sober sweethearts skipped out on all the New Year’s Eve ruckus, opting for a low-key night in instead. Henry shared snapshots from the trip to his Instagram stories at the time, and one pic showed the couple snuggling up, looking incredibly happy. Demi was seen gazing at the camera for the selfie, wearing a fluffy white fur coat, and Henry popped his head into the picture, leaning his face against hers.

Sometimes, the best romances start off as a surprise, and that’s exactly what happened with Demi and Henry, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned. “Demi and Henri didn’t intend to become romantically involved,” a source close to Demi told us. “When they first started hanging out, Demi thought it would be just as friends. There is such a strong bond between them, though, that there was just no way they could keep things platonic.” When you know, you know!

While there’s no way to tell for sure that this is Henry’s private account, fans are 100% convinced he’s the man behind the social media page! Don’t worry though — he also has one that’s completely public. Scroll away!