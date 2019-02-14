Hailey Baldwin gushed about the sweetest, romantic gesture Justin Bieber has ever performed! Watch the Valentine’s Day-themed Harper’s BAZAAR video here!

Hailey Baldwin just opened up about how her husband Justin Bieber surprised her in a way that “no one had ever done” before. In a Valentine’s Day video shared by Harper’s BAZAAR, models Hailey, Winnie Harlow, Taylor Hill and Cara Taylor shared some sweet first kiss stories, some hilarious worst kiss stories, but there was one story in particular that’ll sure to melt your heart this V-Day. At one point in the video, Hailey gushed about the most romantic thing Justin has ever done: “I got home from work one day and my husband had flowers, just because, on the table for me and no one had ever done that for me before. For just no occasion, for no specific reason.” Watch the whole sweet video below!

We reported earlier how Hailey is fully supporting Justin after the singer has reportedly been getting treatment for struggles with depression. “Hailey worries about Justin all the time,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves him with all her heart, and wants him to be happy, so it hurts to see him struggling with his emotions. Hailey loves being Justin‘s wife and looks forward to loving and supporting him through his good times and these challenging ones. She wants to stay with him forever, even during his most difficult times. She is dedicated to Justin and will never turn her back on him, even when he is struggling. Hailey will always love and support her man, she is not going anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Hailey previously revealed that she and Justin aren’t exactly ready to have kids just yet. “I’ve been on birth control, which I’ve never done before, and that threw off my hormones for sure and made my skin go off,” Hailey told Refinery29. “I was getting little tiny things here and there, and they just hurt. It was like, ‘How do these hurt so bad?‘ I talked about it with my doctor and came to find it’s because the hormones from the birth control mess with your natural balance.”

