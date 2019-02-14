Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Couple Up At NYFW — New Pics

Welcome back to NYFW, Donald Trump Jr. The president’s son took his love, Kimberly Guilfoyle, on a high fashion date, as they got cozy at the Zang Toi fashion show!

Days after Donald Trump Jr., 41, the eldest son of President Donald Trump, 72, called the teachers of America “losers,” he and his girlfriend, ex-Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, decided to take in a bit of fashion at New York Fashion Week. The couple was spotted sitting front row at Chinese designer Zang Toi’s fashion show on Feb. 13, according to New York Post. Donald and Kimberly’s chic date night comes after she joined Donald’s former stepmom, Marla Maples, 55, and her daughter, Tiffany Trump, 25, at the Taoray Wang’s runway show. Seems like NYFW and the Trumps go hand in hand!

That’s actually true in more ways than one! Don Jr. met his now ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, 41, when she walked a runway show back in 2003. She told the New York Times in 2006 that Donald Sr. came up to her and said, “I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.” They talked “awkwardly,” and later in the very same show, Donald Sr. “Donald [Sr.] comes back up to me again, ‘I don’t think you’ve met my son Donald Trump Jr.’ Yeah, we just met five minutes ago.” Yet, it seemed to work, as he and Vanessa had five children together before their separation in 2018.

The NYFW appearance comes on the heels of Don Jr.’s appearance at his father’s pro-southern border wall rally in El Paso, Texas. While in a room full of MAGA-hat wearing supporters, Don Jr. decided to attack the long-standing boogeymen of American conservatives: socialism and public school teachers. “You know what I love? I love seeing some young conservatives because I know it’s not easy,” he said, per the Washington Post.

“Keep up that fight. Bring it to your schools. You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers that are trying to sell you on socialism from birth. You don’t have to do it. Because you can think for yourselves. They can’t,” he said, sounding like his father. Seriously, Donald Sr. took a moment in his State of the Union address for a bit of fearmongering. “Here in the United States, we are alarmed by the new calls to adopt socialism in our country,” Donald Sr. said, as his son and Kimberly (dressed like the women protesting the president that night) watched on.