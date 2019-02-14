La La Anthony’s Fans Convinced She Confirmed Carmelo Cheated On Her With ‘Lemonade’ Quote

La La Anthony’s Valentine’s Day tribute to Carmelo appeared to come with a warning to her husband! See the lyrics that fans are taking as official confirmation the NBA star cheated.

La La Anthony, 39, served Carmelo, 34, two reminders on Valentine’s Day: she’s proud to be by his side, but that can change any moment! The pair recently reunited and for La La’s V-Day post, the Power actress pulled interesting quotes from Beyoncé’s ode to JAY-Z’s affair, “Don’t Hurt Yourself” from the Lemonade album. “🎶🎶YOU KNOW I GIVE YOU LIFE…IF YOU TRY THIS SH*T AGAIN…YOU GON LOSE YOUR WIFE🎶🎶🐝🐝🐝,” La La wrote in a caption for two photos of her and Carmelo. On a lighter note, she added, “I’ve loved you since you were 19 & I will love you forever ❤️❤️HAPPY VDAY MY LOVE ❤️.” See the post below!

Fans don’t think the lyrics were a coincidence, since they came from the song that exposed JAY-Z’s infidelity. The hip hop powerhouse confirmed this himself in a Nov. 2017 interview with The New York Times…but unlike JAY-Z, Carmelo has never addressed his own cheating rumors! For many fans, La La’s caption from Feb. 14 was all they needed. “Yesssss with the caption!!!! Don’t f*** Up again @carmeloanthony,” one fan commented. A second fan wrote, “That boy got a 2nd chance… See, why y’all can’t be like LaLa.” Another person commended La La for showing mercy, writing, “Yas caption! Love is about growth and forgiveness!” And countless more chimed in to voice their approval of La La’s blunt caption with heart and clapping emojis.

La La split with the NBA star in April 2017, and rumors erupted in the same month that Carmelo allegedly had a pregnant mistress, Mia Angel Burks. Her former friend, Anthony Jacobs, alleged that Carmelo and Mia had dated for “some months” in an interview with Chicago radio station WGCI-FM in April 2017. Carmelo has never confirmed this, and reports of his reunion with La La had hit by next year, Sept. 2018. La La confirmed they’re officially back together with a throwback picture of her and the former Knicks teammate on Jan. 17, 2019!

Carmelo’s Valentine’s Day post didn’t require as much reading between the lines. “The Best Thing To Hold Onto In Life Is Each Other’ Happy ❤️ Day to my Earth 🌍 @lala Love You!!! #STAYME7O,” he wrote, along with a sweet couple’s photo. La La let us know how she and Carmelo patched up their eight-year marriage in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! “Pray a lot. Believe in God. Talk to people that I know have my best interest at heart,” La La told us at the 2019 Starz Winter TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles on Feb. 12. She continued, “Talk to my husband — Communicate.”