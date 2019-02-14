Christy Turlington, 50, Looks Incredible As She Makes Epic Return To The Runway After 25 Years

She’s back! Christy Turlington threw NYFW for a look when she closed out Marc Jacobs’ show — her first time walking the runway since 1994! See the stunning pics of her epic return.

Twenty-five years after leaving the runway modeling world behind, Christy Turlington returned to the runway at New York Fashion Week. The former supermodel closed out the Marc Jacobs show on February 13, looking like a day hadn’t passed in the last two decades. The designer gave Christy one of the most dramatic looks of the night: a huge, feathered frock, a feathered fascinator, and heeled boots. She went with minimal makeup and un-styled hair. It’s hard to believe that Christy’s 50, and not 25, the age she was when she walked in her last show!

Christy rose to fame at the same time as greats like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Linda Evangelista. She quit runway modeling at the age of 25, in 1994. Though she no longer walked in shows, Christy appeared in campaigns for brands like Maybelline, Roberto Coin, Louis Vuitton, and Calvin Klein. She can thank Marc and her daughter for her return to the catwalk! As she explained on Instagram, her 15-year-old daughter, Grace Burns, is interested in modeling, so she wanted to show her what mom used to do at her age! Christy started modeling at age 14, and met Marc Jacobs two years later. They worked together for years, so it’s only natural that she would walk for him after her decades-long hiatus.

Christy posted the loveliest message about the NYFW experience on Instagram, even telling the new class of models, like Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber, that she wants Grace to be just like them! “About tonight! OMG @themarcjacobs invited me to close his beautiful show tonight and I couldn’t resist. A. I have known and loved this man since I met him at age 16. B. I turned 50 this year and have arrived at a place where ‘Why the F not’ is the answer that comes up when I ask myself questions. C. I have a 15 year old daughter who I desperately want to see and hear me and this is a medium that ‘speaks’ to her. So, thank you’s are in order, @karliekloss @gigihadid and @kaiagerber and all the lovely young women I have met briefly in the recent past or met tonight. You are ALL women I would want my daughter to emulate in your grace, confidence and elegance. Always reassuring to have @guidopalau @diane.kendal @stephenjonesmillinery and @kegrand encouraging you on and making you look and feel your best.”

“And while that muscle did not hurt as much as I would have thought to exercise again, after 20 plus years, I am not certain I could beat the experience of tonight or wish to try! Now I can say exactly when and for whom I last walked a runway and feel so proud of all the forces of nature who made it possible! 😘@1.800.newbold & Congratulations for all of the amazing people who put shows like this together. I am in awe of the efforts I was able to witness firsthand and truly appreciate from a new perspective over the last couple of days all the effort that goes in. Bravo!”