Parkland: Dwyane Wade & More Honor Victims On 1-Year Anniversary Of School Shooting

On the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS, celebrities are paying their respects to the victims and their families who were suffered through so much pain. Read their tributes.

One year ago today, one of the most horrific tragedies to face the United States occurred when 17 students and faculty members were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen more were injured, and the entire community (and country) was devastated by the senseless tragedy. In those 12 months, students have done incredible work, starting the March For Our Lives movement and tirelessly advocating for gun control after former MSD student Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the school on February 14.

Celebrities who have lent their support to Parkland and the remarkable teenagers who have survived their trauma and anguish spoke out on social media today. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi tweeted, “I dropped #littlehands off at school this morning and for every minute since I left her, I’ve been thinking about the kids, teachers and families of MSD. I’m thinking about the courage of their activism since the tragedy and the fact that it’s been a whole year. #MSDstrong… Think of how they’ll feel every Valentines Day for the rest of their lives. I don’t know them personally but today I’d like to send out my love to all of them.”

Dwyane Wade tweeted out the name of the 17 killed in the shooting, writing, “Remembering the 17 lives lost one year ago. As friends and families heal, we have to remember to do our part and continue to call for the change that is needed. #ParklandStrong #MSDStrong”. The image was orange, the color worn by those advocating for gun control.

Billy Eichner shared the news on Twitter about the passage of bill H8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act: “Thinking of my friends from Parkland today, and countless others. Here’s some good news which their fierce activism has helped to inspire. Thank you @lucymcbath and @Everytown and so many others! Keep going! #GunReformNow.” Sophia Bush agreed, writing, “This feels like a step in the right direction on the eve of the terrible #Parkland tragedy. #MSDstrong indeed.”

Remembering the 17 lives lost one year ago. As friends and families heal, we have to remember to do our part and continue to call for the change that is needed. #ParklandStrong #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/LbWWiRMshI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 14, 2019

(1/2) I dropped #littlehands off at school this morning and for every minute since I left her, I’ve been thinking about the kids, teachers and families of MSD. I’m thinking about the courage of their activism since the tragedy and the fact that it’s been a whole year. #MSDstrong — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 14, 2019

The Fosters star Bailee Madison is only a little bit older than the Parkland students, and is from Florida. She posted photos of all 17 victims on Instagram and wrote a sweet message: “Hard to believe it’s been one year since the #ParklandShooting. One year since 17 beautiful lives were taken from us. As a proud Floridian, my heart is with everyone in Parkland as we remember the lives lost and as we support the lives left behind without their loved ones. There will be a moment of silence held in Florida at 3pm eastern time. ‘The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.’ John 1:5.”

The Parkland student activists, and parents, have spoken out, as well. Jaclyn Corin, one of the March For Our Lives co-founders, tweeted, “One year later, the pain doesn’t get any more bearable. We will miss you forever. #MSDStrong.” Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jamie Guttenberg, died in the shooting, tweeted: “Exactly one year ago, to the minute at around 7am, I sent two kids to school. Only my son Jesse came home. Jaime was murdered in school. I am forever haunted by my memory of that morning, rushing my kids out the door rather than getting one last minute. Did I say I love you?

“It was not supposed to be the the last time I would see Jaime. For those who still want to deny the reality of gun violence, my daughter IS Jaime Guttenberg. I will be visiting her today at the cemetery. Jaime, I love you forever and miss you every second of every day.”

Our thoughts are with the Parkland community on this extremely difficult day.