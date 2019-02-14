12 Celeb Couples Who Fixed Their Relationships After Breakups & Look More in Love Than Ever

So many of our favorite celebrity couples went through breakups before getting back together and strengthening their relationships. See pics of the couples, like Miley and Liam, who made it work against all odds.

What if Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth never got married? What if Kate Middleton never became the Duchess of Cambridge and had three kids with Prince William? Those are the questions we’d be working with if these celebrity couples, and so many others, never got back together after wild breakups! Just take a look at these epic love stories that may have never been:

Once upon a time, Miley and Liam were the stars of a Nicholas Sparks movie, and engaged. The couple, who were very young, broke off their engagement in 2013, and wound up rekindling their love years later! Another engagement and a secret wedding later, their relationship is strong, and they’re totally happy. Trust us; they make that very clear. While Liam was recuperating from kidney stones, Miley attended the premiere for his new movie, Isn’t It Romantic?, in his place. An eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was telling everyone that she was going to cheer him up with an all-day marathon sex session on Valentine’s Day. She even tweeted that she was going to blow him. TMI.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd‘s 2017 breakup had a ripple effect. While it was devastating at the time, it actually brought two couples together! Well, kind of. The Weeknd rekindled his love with Bella Hadid, whom he’d split with some time ago after a year of dating. Selena got back together with her ex, Justin Bieber, and when that petered out, he turned to his ex, Hailey Baldwin. We all know how that went — she’s now Hailey Bieber!

To find out who else broke up before becoming more in love than ever, like Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, scroll through our gallery above. You’re really going to be so surprised by some of these!