Valentine’s Day 2019: Kim Kardashian & More Stars Celebrate & Send Love On The Romantic Holiday

Love is in the air! Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and more stars are celebrating Valentine’s Day with sweet tributes to their significant others! See their romantic messages and photos!

If you’re not into romantic tributes and kissing photos, then you probably shouldn’t open social media today — a.k.a Valentine’s Day! Each year on February 14, singles tend to troll couples online, while couples usually post about their picture perfect romances. It’s certainly a fun holiday for some, and a dreadful date for others. But, we’re celebrating love with a round-up of the cutest celebrity V-Day tributes, starting with Kim Kardashian!

The reality star, 38, was up early on the west coast, where she was one of the first celebs to post a cute photo and message to her hubby on V-Day. “Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!”, she captioned a gallery of two photos of throwback pics with her husband, Kanye West. Kim shared old photos with Ye, where they’re seen kissing in one snap, and smiling in another.

Tom Brady took to Instagram to shower his model wife, Gisele Bundchen with love after winning his sixth Super Bowl ring on February 3 in a win over the Los Angeles Rams. “My Forever Valentine!!! Te amo tanto amor da minha vida!” he wrote next to a selfie of him hugging her from behind. The caption translates to, “I love you so much, love of my life!” Gisele returned the favor with a sweet photo of the two hugging. “Happy Valentine’s day! Te amo!”, she captioned the pic.

More celebrities and athletes posted loving tributes to their significant others, including Carmelo Anthony and Steph Curry.

“Guess what day it is…..back in the QC for All-Star with my #foreverlove”, Curry captioned a photo with wife, Ayesha ahead of NBA All-Star weekend in his native Charlotte, NC.

Melo, who recently got back together his wife, La La, posted a photo on Instagram of the pair on a hike together. “’The Best Thing To Hold Onto In Life Is Each Other’”, he captioned the photo. “Happy [heart] Day to my Earth @lala Love You!!!”

Sarah Hyland: posted numerous photos of an outdoor adventure with her boyfriend, Bachelorette alum, Wells Adams. “With you I feel like I’m on top of the world & I’ll always catch you if you fall… no matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams [heart] I am so grateful and appreciative of everything you do for me,” the Modern Family actress captioned the post, adding the hashtags “Happy Valentines Day”, and “my person”.

LeBron James shared a snap with his wife, Savannah, where he wrote, “My forever Valentine!! Love you Queen foreva eva foreva eva!!”

Eniko Hart also shared a collage of photos with husband, Kevin Hart, wishing him a Happy Valentines Day. “Cheers to creating a million more memories together, in this lifetime..i LOVE you!”, she captioned the pic.