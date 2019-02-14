Carmelo Anthony Gushes Over His ‘Earth’ La La Anthony On V-Day: ‘Love You’

Carmelo Anthony just wrote the sweetest Valentine’s Day message to his love La La Anthony! Read his adoring Instagram post here!

Now, that’s a sweet Valentine’s Day message! After recently confirming that they’re a romantic item again, Carmelo Anthony took to Instagram to rave about La La Anthony in such a sweet way. Sharing a photo of the two of them hiking, Carmelo wrote, “‘The Best Thing To Hold Onto In Life Is Each Other’ Happy ❤️ Day to my Earth 🌍 @lala Love You!!! #STAYME7O.” Check out the sweet pic Carmelo shared on Instagram here!

We reported earlier how La La revealed how she and Carmelo managed to get back together. “Pray a lot. Believe in God. Talk to people that I know have my best interest at heart,” La La told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the 2019 Starz Winter TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, adding, “Talk to my husband. Communicate. Hold each other accountable for things that we could both be doing in the marriage and also making the marriage a priority. When you live in this world and it’s work and it’s children, it’s this, it’s that, it’s easy to forget about the marriage and you have to remember to put the marriage at the forefront. I think that people just kind of always assume that it’ll be there and they forget that that’s work in itself.”

With rumors still persisting that Carmelo might be joining the ranks of the Lakers sometime soon, both Carmelo and La La are totally fine with the prospect of moving to Los Angeles. “They both want him to go to Los Angeles, and that would be the best case scenario, but they both have accepted the fact that if that falls through they both would be happy seeing Carmelo happy because he wants to play in the NBA again,” a source close to the both of them told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is dying to get back on the court. So if the Lakers fall through he would be happy to play almost anywhere to show that he still has what it takes to play in the league. LA LA is in full support on anything that transpires, she is being very good about the situation and not causing any drama whatsoever.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Carmelo and La La. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos in our gallery above.