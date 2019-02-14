It’s officially wedding season, so expect the unexpected! HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the ‘Bridezillas’ season 12 trailer, and it’s a doozy. Watch the chaos now!

Are you ready for full-on matrimonial mayhem? In typical Bridezillas fashion, the season 12 trailer starts out with one bride screaming. “Why does everybody keep saying that it’s not about me? Everything is about me!” she yells in our EXCLUSIVE trailer. These over-the-top brides are going to great lengths for their big day, and this season is going to be the most dramatic yet. The trailer teases a “wedding day shocker” that leaves one bride in tears! “There’s something about my groom that not everyone knows,” one bride admits in the trailer. There’s also going to be a bizarre love triangle! A bride talks about a “complicated relationship” that’s “kind of like a polygamy relationship!”

When it comes to weddings, there’s always the bachelorette party to think about. The bachelorette parties featured on this season are totally bonkers. There will be “bridesmaid lechery” and someone has sex with a stripper! That person may just be one bride’s maid of honor! Tensions run high this season and fights ensue. One girl even throws a drink in another girl’s face! A bride also confronts her groom about possible cheating. In addition, for the first time ever, this season will include a cousin vs. cousin face-off! “I will f**k your sh*t up,” one cousin threatens. The trailer ends with one seemingly drunk bride being dragged away after a nasty fall! Yikes!

Bridezillas season 12 is going to be a roller coaster, that’s for sure! Naturally, there are lots and lots of tears. The fan favorite reality show will return March 15 at 10 p.m. on WE tv. The series will bring those epic twists and turns that we all love. Season 12 will consist of 10 hour-long episodes.