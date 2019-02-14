Brad Pitt ‘Felt Good’ After Reuniting With Jennifer Aniston: He ‘Still Has A Lot Of Love For Her’

Brad Pitt loved reconnecting with Jennifer Aniston at her 50th birthday party on Feb. 9. Not only did it ‘feel good’, but he hopes to become friends with her again, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“Brad [Pitt] felt good seeing Jennifer [Aniston] again and spending time with her at her birthday party,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad has done a lot of work on himself since being in a relationship with her, so he feels like a different guy. He also still has a lot of love for Jen, his [first] ex-wife. He hopes attending her birthday party may be the start of a new beginning in their journey together. He is trying to keep an open mind about everything.”

Fans were surprised to see Brad, 55, who’s still going through a lengthy divorce battle with ex-wife No. 2 Angelina Jolie, had attended Jen’s birthday party at Sunset Tower Hotel in Beverly Hills on February 9, but becoming friends with Jen again is something that he has wanted for quite some time now, our source tells us. “Brad is in a great place and wants to share his life with people he cares about and to become friends with Jen again would be a big win for him. It’s really cool that he can mend fences, and as he gets older, he wants to be in a place where everything is good, and being friends with Jen again and having that friendship again is very important to him.”

Showing up to Jen’s birthday party and having it be a positive experience for him was “an amazing start” towards Brad’s goal of having a friendship with Jen, so “he just wants to continue to go towards that path.” Isn’t that cute? And we weren’t the only ones happy to see Brad had attended the party. A recent report by PEOPLE claims, “Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past.” Another source told the site, “He was invited, so why shouldn’t he go? He’s single and has no one to answer to. He and Jen spent many important and happy years together. He obviously decided to join her celebration because he wanted to.”

Other stars in who attended Jen’s 50th birthday party included: Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr.,Jason Bateman, George Clooney, Orlando Bloom and Brad’s ex-fiancee, Gwyneth Paltrow!