Blake Shelton Raves Over Gwen Stefani After She Gifts Him With Romantic Cake For Valentine’s Day

Gwen Stefani gifted Blake Shelton a cake for Valentine’s Day with a sweet message etched in frosting! Check out their professions of love to one another below!

Guys, get you a girlfriend who treats you the way Gwen Stefani lavishes Blake Shelton. Gwen proved that she’s the best partner ever after Blake shared a photo of the cute cake she had made for him for Valentine’s Day. In addition to sharing the pic of the dessert that read “Gwen Loves Blake” in icing, Blake captioned his post, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day everybody! I hope you have a @gwenstefani in your life.. ” In response, Gwen gushed, “@blakeshelton I love u #HappyValentinesDay2019 gx ❤️❤️.” Check out their sweet back-and-forth below!

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Gwen would be elated if Blake got down on bended knee this Valentine’s Day. “Gwen looks forward to marrying Blake but it’s not something she spends a lot of time thinking about,” a source close to Gwen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Still with Valentines Day coming up she has started buzzing that this might be the time and place for the big proposal. She’s sure it’s coming one day. She just has no idea when or where and she does enjoy the guessing and the suspense. One thing Gwen never does though is pressure Blake or even bring it up, unless it’s in a joking way. But if he does finally pop the question on Valentine’s Day Gwen will be elated.”

And even if Blake doesn’t pop the question today, he is still planning something big. “He has been thinking about the perfect ring, the perfect timing, whether or not he will get on one knee and the perfect wording to ask Gwen to spend the rest of her life with him,” another source close to Blake told us. “Blake has been thinking about all of it and is excitedly waiting for the most romantic moment to change their lives forever. Blake and Gwen have definitely discussed marriage and how they would plan their wedding, but the fact that Gwen isn’t pressuring Blake one bit to rush into things only makes him want to marry her that much more.”

