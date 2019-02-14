Ariana Grande: Why She’s Totally Supportive Of Fans ‘Boycotting’ Her Song ‘7 Rings’

Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ is the ultimate bop! So – Why are fans boycotting it? Find out why they’re pleading for everyone to stop listening to the track!

You’d be hard pressed to find a more dedicated fanbase than the Arianators. Ariana Grande’s most dedicated listeners are trying to push her new single, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” to the No. 1 spot, but they’re doing so in the most ironic way! The 25-year-old hit-maker’s last track, “7 Rings,” currently holds the top slot, so her stans are trying to kick it to the curb. They hilariously crated a Twitter tag “boycott seven rings,” that went on to be a trending topic. The best part? When Ari caught wind of the Twitter tag, she co-signed the show of support. “Y’all are so insane and funny and i love u. nothings funnier than ‘boycott seven rings’….. i can’t lmao. whatever’s meant to be will be, babies i ain’t goin nowhere # thankunext,” she tweeted. Team Ari for the win!

The big show of support comes after Ari’s last two singles each copped the No. 1 spot on the charts. Of course, the pop star’s fans aren’t letting her success stop there! “shut up. we aiming for that 3rd #1” one fan tweeted to Ari. The pop star has been known to crack a few jokes herself, and she joined in on the fun. “ur all sick” she joked in one tweet. One fan even asked if Ari would jump on board with the trend and tweet the hashtag herself. “r u ok” she joked in response to the hopeful fan. Ok – Ari may be 100% here for this bizarre trend, but apparently, she’s not quite ready to boycott her last track!

Ari may be one of the biggest pop stars in the game right now, but she was a no-show at the 2019 Grammy Awards, the biggest night in music. After getting into a tiff with Grammys show producers, the singer revealed the gown she would have worn had she attended, and wow! Ariana was set to make one hell of an entrance in a gorgeous, Cinderella-like gown, fit for royalty. The singer was also pictured wearing Borgioni opal diamond earrings and a custom Butani diamond choker necklace worth over $380,000, and even if she didn’t want to attend the annual awards show, we’re just glad we got a peek at her stunning dress!

y’all are so insane and funny and i love u. nothings funnier than ‘boycott seven rings’….. i can’t lmao. whatever’s meant to be will be, babies 🌫 i ain’t goin nowhere #thankunext https://t.co/g7kdn4E1PD — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 14, 2019

r u ok https://t.co/8rB29YnFuh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 14, 2019

Ariana’s fans have quite the sense of humor! We’re so glad Ari is 100% here for this, and doesn’t mind the seemingly shady Twitter trend at all.