‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Finale: Who Won Season 2 & Took Home $250,000?

The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ season 2 finale was absolutely epic! Only one celebrity walked away with $250,000. So, who won? Find out now!

The time has come to reveal a new winner of Celebrity Big Brother! The two finalists for Celebrity Big Brother season 2 were Ricky Williams and Tamar Braxton. Ricky was Head of Household, so he decided to choose Tamar as his fellow finalist and eliminated Dina Lohan and Lolo Jones. Tamar was near tears when she realized that she was a finalist. Kandi Burruss, Dina, and Lolo were added as the final three jurors. They were reunited with the other celebrity jurors, and the finalists were then questioned by the jury.

One by one, the jurors voted for a winner after asking their questions. Before the winner was announced, the jurors were asked about their thoughts regarding the season. Joey Lawrence and Ryan Lochte’s bromance is totally real. Joey called Ryan one of the most “genuine” people he’s ever met! Ryan admitted that he felt like everyone got to see the “real Ryan Lochte” with Celebrity Big Brother. Natalie Eva Marie also revealed to the rest of the jurors that Tamar was Power of the Publicist the whole time.

Julie Chen announced the votes. The first five votes from Jonathan, Ryan, Joey, Eva, Kato Kaelin were all for Tamar. She needed 5 votes to win, and she got them! Tamar was declared the winner! The look on Tamar’s face was pure shock and awe. When she left the house, she was reunited with her adorable son, Logan! Tamar went home $250,000 richer, while runner-up Ricky walked away with $50,000. The final prize of the night was for Favorite Celebrity Houseguest, which went to Tom Green. He went home with $25,000!

Julie later revealed that every single voting houseguest voted for Tamar. It was unanimous! The last time there was a unanimous vote happened was back in Big Brother season 10! Tamar couldn’t stop crying over her amazing win. “Now I get to buy my baby house,” she said. Congrats to Tamar on her Celebrity Big Brother Win!