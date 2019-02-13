Ryan Adams: 5 Things To Know About Mandy Moore’s Ex Who Denies Abusing Her & 6 Other Women

Musician Ryan Adams has come under fire in a ‘NYT’ expose after seven women came forward to accuse him of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct. He has firmly denied the claims and we’ve got five things to know about him.

Singer/songwriter Ryan Adams is strongly denying the “extremely serious and outlandish accusations” made about him in a Feb. 13 New York Times expose that he allegedly contacted several female musicians in hopes of working with them, then pursued them sexually. Seven women — including ex-wife Mandy Moore, 38, — spoke to the paper and made claims against seven time Grammy nominee Ryan, 44, that he “exploited and then stifled” their careers. In the article, Mandy claimed he promised to help her musically after they wed in 2009, but instead he allegedly psychologically abused her. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,” she told the Times. Through his lawyer, Ryan said her claim was “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship,” and that he was supportive of her “well-deserved professional success.” We’ve got five things to know about Ryan Adams.

1. Ryan is a prolific singer/songwriter

He has released 16 solo albums since 2000 and prior to that recorded three with his former late 1990’s indie-country band Whiskeytown. He’s been known to write up to 60 songs for an album, only to later trim them down to 10-15 that make the final cut. “When I start working on a batch of tunes – like roughly 10 solid tunes – I always know there’ll be another 10 to follow, because for every song I invest a lot of time in, there’s another song waiting behind it,” Ryan told the AV club in 2007.

2. Ryan’s musical styles have spanned many varieties.

He’s recorded indie country, alternative rock, acoustic folk rock and just plain rock and roll as his musical tastes and talents span the gamut. In addition to his vocal skills, he also plays the guitar, piano and harmonica.

3. Ryan has produced albums for several artists and collaborated with many more.

He produced Willie Nelson‘s 2006 album Songbird, Fall Out Boy‘s 2013 eight song EP Pax Am Days and Jenny Lewis‘ 2014 indie rock album The Voyager. He’s also collaborated with Weezer, Counting Crows, Norah Jones and numerous other artists during his career.

4. Ryan did a song for song cover of Taylor Swift’s 1989 album.

In 2015 he released his love letter to Taylor’s Grammy winning album by doing his own takes on her songs. He told Entertainment Weekly that it helped him recover right after he and Mandy announced their split. “The record is its own alternate universe…There’s just a joy to 1989. I think she said it as well: she was in a joyful place making that record” He even got positive feedback from Tay herself, telling the publication “I would send her clips and she would be like, ‘Whoa! I can’t believe it sounds like that! How are you doing that?’ And I’d say, ‘I don’t know! I don’t know what’s happening!” with a laugh. It ended up debuting at number 7 on the Billboard top 200 albums chart upon its 2015 release.

5. Ryan was married to Mandy Moore from 2009 to 2016 but later trashed her following their divorce.

In an Oct. 2018 interview with Glamour, the This is Us star said that “didn’t choose the right person” by marrying Ryan, which caused him to go on a tweeting spree where he insulted her and claimed he didn’t even remember getting married. “She didn’t like the Melvins or BladeRunner. Doomed from the start…” he wrote, then added “When someone told me we got married I thought they were joking. Then I realized how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly there weren’t enough to numb the shock. Gollygooops.” He also compared their marriage to being “stuck to the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard.” He later deleted the tweets and wrote “I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments. It isn’t classy or ok lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best.”