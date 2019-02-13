5 Things
Daneliya Tuleshova: 5 Things To Know About The 12-Year-Old Vocal Wonder On ‘The World’s Best’

Daneliya Tuleshova
Brazil's Duo Nigretai ("The Amazing Hair-ialists"), the United States' William Close ("The Earth Harp Orchestra"), Kazakhstan's Daneliya Tuleshova ("The Vocal Wonder"), South Korea's Emotional Line ("The Classical Crew"), China's Li Wei ("Slackline Daredevil"), the United States' Liliac Band ("The First Family of Rock"), Spain's Los Vivancos ("Matadors of Dance"), Great Britain's Nina Conti ("The Master Ventriloquist"), China's Shaolin Yanze Kung Fu ("Kings of Kung Fu") and the United States' Vonnie Lopez & The High Praise Choir ("The Heavenly Voice") compete to advance in the competition on THE WORLD'S BEST, Wednesday, Feb. 13
Hosted by Emmy Award winner James Corden, THE WORLD'S BEST is a one-of-a-kind global talent competition featuring elite acts from around the world competing for a $1 million prize and the title of THE WORLD'S BEST. The acts not only have to impress the all-star line-up of American judges Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill, but they will also need to break through the "wall of the world," featuring 50 renowned experts from 38 different countries.
Japan's Manami Ito ("The Miracle Violinist"), compete for a shot to advance in the competition, on the series premiere of THE WORLD'S BEST, Sunday, Feb. 3, immediately following SUPER BOWL LIII on the CBS Television Network.
‘The World’s Best’ has a star on its hands! Daneliya Tuleshova will be hitting the stage on the Feb. 13 episode in hopes of wowing the judges and the wall of the world. Here’s what you need to know about Daneliya!

Daneliya Tuleshova is taking The World’s Best by storm! The 12-year-old singer — dubbed the “Vocal Wonder” — will be performing on the Feb. 13 episode. So, who is Daneliya Tuleshova? She’s a singer you’re going to be hearing about for a very long time. To get up to speed on all things Daneliya, check out these 5 key facts about her!

1. Daneliya has already won a major singing competition! The young singer from Kazakhstan won the Ukrainian version of The Voice Kids in 2017. She skyrocketed to fame after that! Daneliya also competed in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest of 2018. Now she’s taking her talents to America to try and win The World’s Best!

2. Daneliya’s got so many famous inspirations! She revealed in a new interview with Extra that she loves Ariana Grande, Beyonce, and Cardi B. She has even perfected Cardi B’s iconic “Okur!”

3. She makes Drew Barrymore cry with her performance! Drew is absolutely amazed by Daneliya’s voice. The 12-year-old performs “Rise Up” by Andra Day on the show. “You moved me to tears,” Drew declares in a preview of the episode. Daneliya’s native language is Russian, but she sings in perfect English!

4. She loves American pharmacies! She had the most adorable reason why she loved living in California while competing on The World’s Best. “When I left America, I missed so much your shops and pharmacies, because in American pharmacies there is everything for life. I like Elmer’s Glue. It was my dream to make slimes with Elmer’s Glue,” she said on The Real.

5. She is an Instagram sensation! She hasn’t even competed on The World’s Best yet, and Daneliya already has over 200,000 Instagram followers! Daneliya is constantly posting performance videos and keeping fans updated on her life. Her stardom is only going to rise after her epic performance!