Daneliya Tuleshova: 5 Things To Know About The 12-Year-Old Vocal Wonder On ‘The World’s Best’

‘The World’s Best’ has a star on its hands! Daneliya Tuleshova will be hitting the stage on the Feb. 13 episode in hopes of wowing the judges and the wall of the world. Here’s what you need to know about Daneliya!

Daneliya Tuleshova is taking The World’s Best by storm! The 12-year-old singer — dubbed the “Vocal Wonder” — will be performing on the Feb. 13 episode. So, who is Daneliya Tuleshova? She’s a singer you’re going to be hearing about for a very long time. To get up to speed on all things Daneliya, check out these 5 key facts about her!

1. Daneliya has already won a major singing competition! The young singer from Kazakhstan won the Ukrainian version of The Voice Kids in 2017. She skyrocketed to fame after that! Daneliya also competed in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest of 2018. Now she’s taking her talents to America to try and win The World’s Best!

2. Daneliya’s got so many famous inspirations! She revealed in a new interview with Extra that she loves Ariana Grande, Beyonce, and Cardi B. She has even perfected Cardi B’s iconic “Okur!”

3. She makes Drew Barrymore cry with her performance! Drew is absolutely amazed by Daneliya’s voice. The 12-year-old performs “Rise Up” by Andra Day on the show. “You moved me to tears,” Drew declares in a preview of the episode. Daneliya’s native language is Russian, but she sings in perfect English!

4. She loves American pharmacies! She had the most adorable reason why she loved living in California while competing on The World’s Best. “When I left America, I missed so much your shops and pharmacies, because in American pharmacies there is everything for life. I like Elmer’s Glue. It was my dream to make slimes with Elmer’s Glue,” she said on The Real.

5. She is an Instagram sensation! She hasn’t even competed on The World’s Best yet, and Daneliya already has over 200,000 Instagram followers! Daneliya is constantly posting performance videos and keeping fans updated on her life. Her stardom is only going to rise after her epic performance!