If you got it, flaunt it! Tiny showed off some major cleavage in her new Instagram pic from the set of ‘Games People Play.’ See the sexy snapshot here!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, is looking better every day! The wife of T.I., 38, posted a new photo to her Instagram on Feb. 13, and she looked incredibly sexy as she showed off some skin! The star opted for a pair of daisy duke style denim shorts, that showcased her legs, and a skintight bodysuit that dipped down low in the front. With her new co-star of Games People play, Marlo Hampton, at her side, Tiny looked flawless for her day on set!

Fans were all in agreement that Tiny nailed her on-set look of her new show. “You look good woman💕” one person wrote in the comments. “Tiny you always look awesome. But lately..😍😍😍” another comment read. “That color is so cute on you 😍@majorgirl another wrote, praising her outfit. In the post, Tiny also gushed about allllll the fun she’s been having with Marlo! “Had a good time Day 2 on set of #GamesPeoplePlay with this straight shooter here @marlohampton she keep me laughing & of course the whole cast super dope! #BET #GamesPeoplePlay#TracyEdmonds 🙏🏽👑” her caption wrote. Sounds like a blast, ladies!

HollywoodLife learned all about Tiny’s new role, and it sounds like fans have some excitement in store! Games People Play is a ‘sultry new thriller that takes viewers inside the high-stakes world of professional sports where everyone plays to win,’ according to BET, and a show insider confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she WILL be on the show and that it will be more than a one time appearance. “She will be guest starring on the series with Marlo Hampton from Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” our source revealed. “They will recur in the series.” We’re so ready for this!

Shout out to Tiny for ALWAYS keeping her style game on point. After seeing this teaser pic, we’re more excited than ever about her new role!