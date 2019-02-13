‘The Masked Singer’ Week 7: Every Major Clue About The Final 6 Celebs

There are still 6 celebs who still have to be unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer.’ The celebrities behind the peacock, alien, bee, lion, monster, and rabbit are still a mystery. Check out these hints and best guesses about their identities!

TV’s hottest new show is undoubtedly The Masked Singer. Each week, another celebrity is unmasked on the hit show. The Masked Singer is currently in week 7, and the final 6 will be taking the stage once again. At the end of the night, one celebrity’s identity will be revealed.

Over the last 7 weeks, the celebrities have revealed clues and hints about their true identities. There are plenty of good guesses as to who the celebrities are. Let’s take a look at the important hints about these stars before they perform again. Who will be unmasked this time? Tune in at 9 p.m. on FOX to find out!

PEACOCK: The peacock is clearly a natural performer. He revealed that he started performing when he was 5 years old and “putting on a show is in my DNA. The peacock was also friends with Michael Jackson. His physical clue was a brunette wig. “Because of this wig, I was thrown in jail,” the peacock told the panelists. The peacock is most likely Donny Osmond. The physical clue hints at Donny’s role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He wore a long brown wig in the film and his character was arrested.

ALIEN: The alien has been very vocal about how she’s been controlled her entire life. “My life was never really my own,” she said. The alien revealed that she’s a “quadruple threat” and has “recorded many things.” The celebrity underneath the costume also has “many sisters.” Her physical clue was a police badge from Muncie, Indiana. “I’ve sworn to protect and serve,” she told the panelists. The alien is definitely La Toya Jackson. She underwent police training and was on the reality show Armed & Famous! La Toya is also still a reserve police officer.

BEE: The bee is definitely an older star. “I’m looking forward to singing to a new generation,” the bee said during an episode. She admitted that she’s been singing since the 1950s, which really narrows down the celebrities. The bee is also known as the “Empress of Soul.” Panelist Robin Thicke is certain that the bee is Gladys Knight. “I recognized the way you held the mic,” he said after the bee’s performance. The bee’s physical clue was bakeware, which could be a hint that the bee is actually Patti LaBelle, who makes pies in addition to making music. The bee dropped the word “marmalade” during her clue video, which could be a another clue about Patti. One of her songs is called “Lady Marmalade!”

LION: The lion is Hollywood royalty and The Masked Singer is a “chance for people to see me perform without any preconceived notions of who I am.” She is surrounded by “lots of women” in her life, and her favorite movie is The Wizard of Oz. The lion’s physical clue was a white scunchie. “It’s a family heirloom,” she said. The lion is still most likely Rumer Willis. She’s Hollywood royalty being the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. Her costume is also a major clue. She was on Empire, which focuses on the “Lyons!”

MONSTER: The monster hasn’t had the easiest past. He admitted that he was once “at the top of my game, but the game turned on me.” He decided on the monster costume because “that’s what the world labeled me.” His physical clue was a headset, which is a huge clue that the monster is T-Pain. He is a well-known rapper and record producer!

RABBIT: The rabbit is undoubtedly the member of a boy band. He told the world that he’s “spent most of my life on stage, but I was never alone” and “synchronized singing is my forte.” During one of his videos about his clues, Coney Island was featured as well as a food truck. That’s a huge hint that the rabbit is Joey Fatone! The NSYNC member hails from Brooklyn and owns a hot dog food truck!