Kylie Jenner Tells Stormi She’s ‘So Lucky’ As They Open Her Luxury B-Day Gifts: Chanel & Gucci Gift Bags

After the birthday party comes the best part: opening the presents! Stormi Webster finally got to unwrap the luxury goodies that her A-list party guests spoiled her with.

Stormi Webster’s birthday loot could probably pay off your college loans! Kylie Jenner, 21, just threw a “Stormiworld” party for her daughter’s first birthday over the weekend, after she celebrated her real birthday on Feb. 1. High-profile guests attended the bash, including DJ Khaled, and it showed in Stormi’s present stash! She didn’t open her luxury gifts until the festivities wrapped, as Kylie shared a video of a thrilled Stormi approaching her unopened gifts on Feb. 12. Watch the precious clip below!

“You finally gotta open the gifts,” Kylie said in the video. “You’re so lucky.” You must certainly be lucky if America’s fifth richest celebrity says that! Chanel and Gucci gift bags were spotted in the gift pile, after Stormi had already received her first Chanel purse from DJ Khaled at her party. It was an extravagant affair, as the very entrance to the festivities was a giant inflatable Stormi head! It was a tribute to dad Travis Scott’s Astroworld cover, and one of the party rooms continued that theme with an indoor ride. Did we mention there was was a live performance of “Baby Shark”?

Obviously, Stormi is very loved, as evidenced by her presents and Kylie’s party planning skills. After sharing photos of Stormi’s first birthday party, Kylie wrote on Feb. 10, “I dreamed about this party and then drew it up on paper room by room and @mindyweiss really made my vision come to life!!! thank you Mindy and team! this party was magical ✨🎡♥️.”

It makes sense that Stormi’s only opening her presents now, as her parents hit the Grammys after her birthday party on Feb. 10! Travis graced the red carpet in a dashing suit from Yves Saint Laurent, while Kylie complemented him in a couture Balmain jumpsuit. Clearly, this family of three is destined for grandeur!