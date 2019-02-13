Selena Gomez Looks Happy, Healthy, & Stunning In Cleavage-Baring Dress With BFFS — See Sexy Selfie

Selena Gomez looked amazing while flaunting a flattering dress in a new selfie one of her friends posted to Instagram on Feb. 13.

Selena Gomez, 26, was truly a sight to see when she posed with BFF Courtney Barry and other friends in a new pic! The brunette beauty’s pal Raquelle Stevens, took to Instagram on Feb. 13 to post the stunning snapshot, which shows Selena flaunting some serious cleavage in a dark gray wraparound dress with a plunging neckline. The singer also has her hair up in a ponytail and accessorized the look with hoop earrings. There were three other gorgeous gals by Selena’s side in the mirror selfie, which is proof she’s living it up and enjoying close friendships.

Selena’s new girls get-together is not the first time she’s been seen having fun this week. Just one day ago, on Feb. 12, the star took to her own Instagram to share some pics of her hanging out with the same girl friends, and it looks like it’s all been happening to celebrate her BFF Courtney’s upcoming marriage, according to Selena’s caption for the pics. “My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez,” the caption read. In the photos, Selena wore an eye-catching white bikini in the pics, and her body looked fit and absolutely incredible!

In addition to the latest two hangouts, Selena showed support for Courtney’s upcoming nuptials at her bridal shower on Jan. 19. Courtney showed off pics from the fun-filled event on Instagram and once again, Selena looked radiant in a red dress.

2019 has seemed to be nothing but good times for Selena so far, and we’re so thrilled for her!