Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Went To Rehab After Being Inspired By ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Star Mike Sorrentino

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s friends are so proud of him for going to rehab! We learned exclusively that it was thanks to them, especially Mike Sorrentino, that he decided to seek treatment.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had the full support of his friends when he decided to enter rehab for alcohol abuse and depression in January. They’re especially proud of Ronnie for seeking treatment, “as going to rehab is not easy,” a source close to the Jersey Shore star, 33, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

“To check into treatment and then to actually stick it out and stay there is not easy,” the source said. “It took a lot of courage for him to admit he needed help. But Ronnie has done it and he has come out stronger, healthier, and happier. His close friends are all encouraging him and supporting him on this new path; he has a lot of people rooting for him.” HollywoodLife reached out to Ronnie’s rep for comment.

Ronnie completed one month in rehab on February 10, he revealed in an interview with Us Weekly. “I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” Ronnie said, referring to his 10-month-old, Ariana. “Eventually all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now — happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

We could not be happier for Ronnie! It was actually one friend in particular who inspired Ronnie to make a change and get help for his alcohol abuse and depression: his Jersey Shore co-star, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. “Seeing his best friend, Mike Sorrentino, complete rehab and turn his life around made Ronnie feel like he could do the same for himself. After all, he’s a dad and his daughter means the world to him. He knows his younger sister looks up to him, as well.”

Mike went to rehab twice for drug addiction. He revealed in 2017 that he had been sober for 18 months. It’s true that the Jersey Shore crew are one supportive bunch. Ronnie, along with Snooki, Pauly D, and Angelina, all sent their love to Mike on Instagram after he entered jail for tax fraud on January 15. Ronnie urged his fans on his Instagram to “Stay strong for him!”