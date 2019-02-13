Miranda Lambert Allegedly Dumps Salad On Woman During Confrontation At Restaurant

Miranda Lambert allegedly got into a confrontation with a woman at a restaurant – and, according to a report, ended up dumping a salad on her! Here’s what we know about the situation.

UPDATE: Nashville Police Public Information Officer Kris Mumford tells HollywoodLife: “We did respond on Sunday night to a restaurant after the restaurant called to report a fight. However, when we got there no one was there that wanted to go any further. Everything that had happened was over and no one wanted to take anything further so there was no report filed. It seems TMZ must have a witness or someone they are talking to at the restaurant because their article give details that the police don’t have.”

Miranda Lambert got into a heated exchange with a couple while dining at an upscale Nashville steakhouse, according to TMZ. The site reported that the confrontation escalated to the point where the country singer, 35, dumped a salad on a woman Miranda claims provoked her, the site reported.

TMZ reported the incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Stoney River Steakhouse where Miranda was eating with her mother and a family friend, sources close to the singer told the outlet. The insiders also added that an older man allegedly started “beefing” with Miranda’s pal in the men’s restroom over a joke about millennials and their phones. Eyewitnesses said that the man then approached Miranda’s table, and she allegedly needed to be held back from him as she screamed.

Miranda then began “mouthing off,” according to TMZ‘s unnamed sources, and eventually walked over to the man’s wife and allegedly dumped a salad in her lap, they reported. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the police responded to a call about two men fighting, but Miranda and her crew had left the restaurant by the time cops arrived on the scene. No police report was filed.

HollywoodLife reached out to Miranda’s representative for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. HL also reached out to the restaurant and received no response.