Lisa Vanderpump Admits She ‘Probably Shouldn’t Have Done’ Season 9 Of ‘RHOBH’ Amidst Feud With Co-Stars

With all of the drama Lisa Vanderpump had filming season nine of ‘RHOBH,’ she now tells us that she probably shouldn’t have done she show and taken a year off instead.

Lisa Vanderpump has admitted she had a “difficult year” which affected her during filming of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season nine. Now she’s telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it probably would have been best for her if she’d skipped out on the season altogether. “I said I should probably take the year off, but Bravo kind of thought they wanted me. We talked about that. In hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have done it, but any way, there’s a lot of positivity that came out of it. It highlighted all of my charities and that was really fortunate to me,” the 58-year-old restaurateur tells us.

Lisa lost her beloved brother Mark, 59, in April of 2018 to an overdose, which pushed back RHOBH season nine’s taping schedule to give her time to grieve. She also opened her latest restaurant venture TomTom in West Hollywood with Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval as partners. Top that off with her having issues with fellow RHOBH cast mates that caused her to film solo for much of the season and it was just too much for Lisa.

“It was very difficult for me emotionally and where we started off in the episode, I was in a totally different space. It was very challenging and opening TomTom and doing Vanderpump Rules and everything, I wasn’t in a good space and that’s what reality is. It’s what’s going on in your life,” she explains.

Lisa didn’t shoot alongside her co-stars for most of the season, and cast mate Lisa Rinna, 55, openly called her out for it several times. In Nov. of 2018 LVP appeared on the CBS daytime show The Talk and revealed “This season was very difficult for me…I kind of floundered this season. It’s my ninth season and I had difficult year, after doing Vanderpump Rules and opening a new business, things got very complicated, so I’m in most of the season, but it got a bit complicated.” When we asked her if she regretted doing this past season of RHOBH, Lisa revealed to us “Well with hindsight, yes, but I managed to highlight so many of the things I was working on, so to me that was very important.” At least something good came out of it for her, especially when it came to highlighting her animal charities.