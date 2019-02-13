‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: This Celeb From A Famous Family Is Revealed As The Alien

‘The Masked Singer’ unveiled yet another celebrity during week 7. Who is the alien? Find out the celebrity underneath the crazy costume now!

The monster kicks off week 7 of The Masked Singer with a great performance of “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The monster reveals he’s “discovered a vulnerable side I never knew I had.” He’s also from the South, but had to stay inside “because it was too dangerous.” He started winning awards, but haters started “saying I wasn’t the real deal.” He mentions he’s a “bad boy for life” and is “all teed up” to “take a swing” on this next chapter. The panelists are pretty stumped about the monster. Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Tommy Davidson’s names are thrown out into the mix. The monster admits that he’s never been on the show In Living Color, so that eliminates Tommy! Who else is still thinking it’s T-Pain?!

The lion is up next. Her intro video gives off major film noir vibes. She mentions Chicago and cabaret in her video, which is definitely a hint at the lion being Rumer Willis. She once starred in Chicago on Broadway! “I like how they still can’t say my name,” she says. Rumer isn’t the easiest name to say! The lion, who comes from a famous family, also admits that she’s ready to “separate from the pack and build my own empire.” Hello, Rumer was on Empire! The lion performs a terrific rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Diamond Heart.” Jenny is thinking Mel B or a member of Destiny’s Child, given the “say my name” reference. Nicole Scherzinger is thinking Hailee Steinfeld because of the newspaper in the lion’s video that read “gold found in Hailey.” However, Rumer was raised in Hailey, Idaho! The lion’s next clue is that she has a “subscription to a monthly murder mystery game.”

The alien takes the stage next. Her clue video reveals that she’s fallen off the runway, was involved in a famous lawsuit, and it also hints at her police past. Her video also includes “est. 1956” at the bottom of the screen. She performs “Ex’s and Oh’s” by Elle King. Her next clue is that she’s been on the New York Times bestseller list twice. Jenny thinks the alien could be Nicole Richie, while Nicole is going for La Toya Jackson. Paula Abdul’s name is thrown in the mix, too!

The bee is clearly a singing legend, but who is she? She says in her clue video that she’s going “back to what I know best.” While she says this, there are synchronized swimmers! She drops a number of song titles during her video and performs a song “from a very close friend.” That song is “What’s Love Got To Do With It” by Tina Turner. Robin is still set on Gladys Knight or possibly Patti LaBelle. Jenny guesses Anita Baker. The alien is asked whether or not she has a Grammy. “Actually, I have 10!” she admits.

The rabbit and peacock are the final two performers of the night. The rabbit says that he’s spent most of his life with other people “pulling my strings.” He also drops the hint that he’s from the Sunshine State! The rabbit switches things up a bit and sings a different rendition of “Isn’t She Lovely” by Lee Ritenour. The rabbit reveals that he has 17 tattoos! Nicole thinks maybe JC Chasez could be the rabbit, while Jenny believes the rabbit could be her husband, Donnie Wahlberg! However, she’s also thought about Joey Fatone or Billy Ray Cyrus.

The peacock talks about being a “showbiz prodigy” and how his career has led him down “magical paths.” He’s performed on the stage and screen. He’s hosted awards shows. The peacock has many famous fans, including the Queen! He performs an electrifying rendition of The Weeknd’s “I Can’t Feel My Face.” The judges are obsessed! The peacock is totally Donny Osmond, right?

The alien is the celebrity going home this week. Nicole and Robin are still thinking the alien is La Toya, while Ken stands by his guess of Paula. JB goes out on a limb that the alien could be Carmen Electra! And the alien is… LA TOYA JACKSON!