Does Kim Kardashian Already Have A Name Picked Out For Baby No. 4? BFF La La Anthony Spills

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian always come up with the most creative names for their kids. Her pal La La Anthony tells us what moniker she might choose for their son on the way via surrogate.

You’ve got to hand it to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at picking out one of a kind names for their three children North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. The couple is adding a fourth child to round out their family, with a son on the way via surrogate. We caught up with Kim’s close pal La La Anthony, 39, while promoting her show Power at the 2019 Starz Winter TCA Press Tour in LA and asked her if the KKW Beauty founder had a name picked out for her upcoming arrival. “I would never tell you that! She would freakin’ put a knife through me! No. I can’t tell you that. But she does always come up with the best names, I will say that!” La La tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As for how Kim comes up with the unique names for her children, La La explains “She’s creative! She’s a creative person. She knows!” She also revealed how the 38-year-old can’t wait to have a family of six. “I talked to her a little while ago on my way here — Very excited, of course! Who doesn’t want their friend to have another baby? She comes from a big family, she’s creating a big family — I’m super excited for her,” La La continues.

Whatever the baby’s name is, it will probably be one syllable like North and Saint have. Kim revealed in an August of 2018 video posted to her website, KimKardashianWest.com, that she doesn’t like the length of daughter Chicago’s name. “Chicago just looks really long to me and doesn’t flow, so I call her Chi. That’s it, she can decide later if she wants to be called Chicago or Chi,” she explained during a chat with ex-assistant Stephanie Shephard. Kim also made the unusual step of giving Chi a middle name last July, adding Noel to her full name (which also happens to be Kim’s middle name as well).

‘But like, she’s so girly. When she first came out I was like, what do we name her? It was the hardest decision ever and I could not think of a name, Kim continued. Her main gripe is that Chicago is a mouthful compared to the short names she prefers. She revealed: “All the other names we had for her, we were going to name her Rei and spell it R-e-i for Kanye’s dad Ray, and she doesn’t look like a Rei. We were going to call her Jo for (maternal grandmother) Mary Jo and have it be Jo West. She doesn’t look like a Jo,” Kim griped. Well, they could always recycle Rei for their son or call him Joe if they wanted another chance at paying tribute to Kim’s beloved grandmother.