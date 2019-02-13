It’s official: Travis Scott wins Valentine’s Day. The rapper surprised his lady Kylie Jenner with the most EPIC V-day gift! See how he decided to lay the romance on.

Go big or go home! Kylie Jenner, 21, may have just got the most extra Valentine’s Day present of ALL time. Just when we thought this couple couldn’t get any cuter, Travis Scott, 26, celebrated Valentines Day in a massive way. He surprised Kylie with a tunnel of love (literally) and decked out their walkway with a gorgeous display of heart-shaped, rose-covered arches. Travis must have one talented florist on speed-dial, because the stunning display was a total dream come true! In a video post to her Instagram, Kylie showed off the runway of endless roses, with candles on both sides, while her beau’s music played in the background. The sweet display is enough to give any gal major FOMO.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper might have out-done himself this year. However, in 2018, we were convinced nothing could top his romantic displays! On Nov. 6, Kylie was elated with an equally extravagant surprise! Kylie came home to find that Travis decked out the entire pad in red roses. The stairway, the living room, dining room, and well, just about everywhere, was filled with flowers! “hell of a way to end the night,” Kylie captioned her post at the time. Who knew that Travis was such a sucker for romance?

The couple may not be engaged just yet, but they’re always the utmost supportive of one another. Kylie was right at Travis’ side at the 2019 Grammys Awards, to support him before his performance that night. The pair hit the carpet together, looking more in love than ever! In her pastel pink pantsuit, which featured elaborate straps that criss-crossed across her chest, Kylie snuggled close to Travis on the carpet for some sweet pics!

Watch Kylie’s romantic V-day surprise above! We’re not going to like, we’re a tad bit jealous of Kylie’s epic V-day surprise! Gentlemen, take notes!