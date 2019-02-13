Khloe Kardashian Morphs Into Marilyn Monroe With Bright Red Lip & Platinum Blonde Bob — New Pic

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and so is her hairstylist! Khloe Kardashian showed off her new trim and color on Feb. 12, and it’s giving us major Marilyn Monroe vibes.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, just put a modern spin on the “blonde bombshell” look that Marilyn Monroe made iconic in films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. After rocking long buttery waves for months, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star chopped her hair (eight inches!) and lightened it a shade or two. She revealed a closer look at the hair makeover, along with a bold red pout, to her Instagram on Feb. 12. “Ahhhhh thank you @traceycunningham1 for always going along with my craziness!! Coloring my hair at 6am in the rain!” Khloe wrote, and poked fun at hairstylist and family friend Jen Atkin for “taking time away” from little sister Kendall Jenner, 23, to chop off “about 8 inches” of hair! See the new beauty look below — we threw in a comparison to Ms. Monroe.

Kylie Jenner, 21, may be the hair chameleon of the sisters, but Khloe comes in close second. Instead of Marilyn, it was the Game Of Thrones’ dragon queen, Khaleesi, that Khloe seemed to imitate on Feb. 5! She was rocking waist-length hair and crimped curls, just like the GOT character. But Khloe underwent her hair makeover in time for Stormi Webster’s first birthday party on Feb. 9, which she debuted in an adorable aunt-niece photo.

Everyone’s changing up their ‘dos in the KarJenner family! Both Kendall and Kris Jenner experimented with bangs in the past two months, and Kylie’s back to rocking her natural black hair after a blonde (and at one point, silver) phase. Even Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, just got her very first haircut! Khloe revealed the exciting milestone with yet another aunt and niece selfie on Feb. 11, which also showed off Khloe’s new hairstyle.

