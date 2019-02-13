Kerry Washington is having a blast rocking her naturally curly hair these days. You’ve got to see how great her short, soft Afro looked as she attended the Michael Kors NYFW show.



Bye bye to Olivia Pope’s straightened locks! Actress Kerry Washington is now wearing the hair she was born with, showing off her natural curls in a short, soft Afto, which was perfect for the disco-themed Michael Kors Fall/Winter NYFW show on Feb. 13. She shared a fun Instagram selfie video dancing along to Barry Manilow‘s “Copacabana” as models strolled by on the runway. The 42-year-old wore a bright pink lip and cheeks to match her pink satin dress, and also included an off-white shaggy wrap that made her look like she’d be right at home in Studio 54. Kerry’s hair though was the star of the outfit, as it was loose, fun and oh so natural.

The former Scandal star also showed off that she was in very fine company in the front row at the Kors show. At one point in the video she cuddled up to Kate Hudson on her right while showing Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and model Doutzen Kroes laughing and having fun with Kerry’s fashion show dance party on her left. The Kors show was the hottest NYFW celebrity sighting spot of the day, as in addition to these four beauties, it was also attended by Olivia Wilde, Oscar nominee Regina King, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas.

Kerry’s fans were absolutely loving her natural curls, with many giving props to how she rocked the look in the 2001 film Save the Last Dance. “@kerrywashington I thought this was a #tbt to Save the Last Dance, you haven’t aged at all from then,” one fan commented while another added “@kerrywashington looking like Kerry from Save the Last Dance. Hey baby.” Many others simply called her look “gorgeous”

No wonder Kerry and her front row celeb seat mates were in such a good mood as disco music played as supermodels including Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber strutted their stuff in a 1970’s inspired collection from the former Project Runway judge. They came onstage through long gold streamers and silver disco balls hung from the ceiling. From the fun vibe to the sheer volume of A-listers gathered, Michael Kors sure knows how to put on one hell of a fashion show!