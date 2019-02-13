Kendall Jenner Takes 3 Hour Train From NYC To Philly Just To Support Ben Simmons’ B-Ball Game

Dedication! Kendall Jenner may have been downplaying her relationship with Ben Simmons after all. She skipped out of NYFW so she could cheer on the 76ers star. Now that’s love!

Kendall Jenner, 23, and Ben Simmons, 22, may be more serious than we think! The model showed some major dedication to the basketball player, when she took a THREE hour train ride, just to catch his game in Philadelphia. As her whirlwind NYFW came to a close, the reality star hopped on a commuter train from New York’s Penn station on Feb. 12, to ensure she made it to the game on time, reports Daily Mail. In pics from her journey, Kendall can be seen standing in a chic blazer and ’80s inspired jeans, on an escalator with a slew of normal, every-day commuters in the NYC transportation hub. Celebs, they’re just like the rest of us!

When Kendall finally arrived in Philly, displayed a wide smile on her face she she readied to support her beau. The train journey reportedly comes two days after she hired a private Sikorsky S-76 chopper in order to cheer on the basketball player. Despite her busy fashion-filled week in New York City, she made it to three of Ben’s games, reports Daily Mail. Now that’s dedication!

These days, Kendall and Ben definitely aren’t exactly trying to hide their romance. On Feb. 7 the two stars packed on the PDA over dinner at Cipriani in New York City. In pictures obtained by TMZ, they were all smiles and totally engrossed in conversation. Then, at one point Kendall even nuzzled Ben’s face and, through the restaurant window, was seen with her arm casually and affectionately slung around his neck. This under-the-radar romance is now 100% out in the open!