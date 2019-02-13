How To Slay A Work Look — New Ways To Wear Suits, Skirts & Dresses Like Kate Middleton & More

Wearing a suit to work doesn’t have to be boring — in fact, some of the most fashionable stars on the planet have been rocking work-appropriate looks and blazers lately! See their business casual style below!

Kate Middleton, 37, wore a stunning tweed suit while attending the Royal Foundation’s Mental Health in Education conference in London on Feb. 13. She paired the two-piece look with black tights and pumps, and a bouncy blowout. She looked super chic! If you prefer a less formal and more trendy look, check out what Hailey Bieber wore to the Zadig and Voltaire show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11. She rocked a gray plaid Zadig and Voltaire suit and gave her look a pop of color with a bright pink sweater underneath. She kind of tucked her hair into the sweater for a cool and casual vibe.

Gigi Hadid wore a cool yet sexy red suit as she rocked the runway at Tom Ford during the Fall 2019 New York Fashion Week. So many stars love to wear blazers without shirts underneath, but obviously, for the real world, you’ll need to rock a dress or top under a blazer to show face in front of your boss. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, visited the National Theatre in London in late January wearing a light pink Brandon Maxwell dress and blazer. Back in October of 2018, Meghan wore black skinny jeans, a black blouse, and black pumps at the Invictus Games. The monochromatic look was totally flattering and she topped it off with a white blazer. A wonderful business casual example!

Octavia Spencer wore a sleek black dress with a black blazer at the Producers Guild Awards in L.A. on Jan. 19. If your workplace is a little more casual, take a due from Amber Heard. She wore jeans with a sparkly top and blazer attending the Build Speaker Series in New York in December 2018. Eva Longoria wore a plaid blazer dress that was totally work appropriate at the Variety Inclusion Summit in Los Angeles in November 2018.

Karlie Kloss wore another office staple — a pencil skirt — at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in November. Jessica Alba paired a green pencil skirt with a plaid blouse and nude heeled sandals. For a fun, fashion-forward look, try Nicole Scherzinger‘s hot pink top tucked into her red pencil skirt. See more appropriate looks from celebs in the gallery attached above.