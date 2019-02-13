Kate Middleton Looks Like A Fairy Princess In A Pink Tulle Gucci Gown & Sparkly Heels

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gown fitting that royal title to the 100 Women in Finance Gala on Feb. 13! See Kate Middleton stun in an empire dress with splendid shades of pink.

The event was called 100 Women in Finance Gala, but we could only pay attention to one — Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge graced the dinner, held at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on Feb. 13, in a Gucci gown draped in layers of pink and white tulle. With the feminine touches of a Prada clutch and glittery Oscar de la Renta heels, the 37-year-old royal member really did look like a fairy princess, and appropriately so.

She was at the event for a noble cause, as the gala will donate proceeds to “Mentally Healthy Schools,” which Kate’s mental health campaign helped launch. It’s a website that’ll provide free information and resources to primary schools and teachers to “promote pupils’ mental health and wellbeing,” according to its page. Looking fabulous, and for a good cause!

Mental health is Kate’s raison dêtre when it comes to philanthropy. Before attending the 100 Women in Finance Gala, Kate attended the “Mental Health in Education” conference in London earlier that day. Unlike her fairytale gown below, Kate wore a tweed suit for the gathering — you can check it out, in addition to more of her best style moments of 2019, in HollywoodLife’s gallery above! Yes, we know, we’re barely two months into the new year. That’s just how much of a fashionista the Duchess is.

One particular dress of Kate’s recently made headlines, but not for for the usual reasons. Fans detected an angry face on her $2,500 Eponine frock — can you see it? Unlike the seemingly grumpy “eyes” on her dress, the brunette beauty was beaming while she visited the Lavender Primary School in the United Kingdom, as part of Children’s Mental Health Week (an initiative from another one of her charities, Place2Be).