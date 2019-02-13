Halsey Drops New Track ’11 Minutes’ With Rumored BF Yungblud: You’re The ‘Acid To My Alkaline’

Everyone needs an angsty relationship song on their playlist — that’s where Halsey and Yungblud’s new track, ’11 Minutes,’ comes in! Listen to the emotionally turbulent lyrics as the singers’ rumored romance blossoms.

Combine Halsey and Yungblud’s passionate vocals, set to music reminiscent of Evanescence and the age of goth rock, and you get “11 Minutes.” That wink to the ’90s and noughties is no coincidence, since Blink 182’s Travis Barker also contributed! Halsey and Yungblud released their first ever collab on Feb. 13, and the rumored couple packed some passionate lyrics in. “I would sell my soul for a bit more time / Staining on my body like you’re red wine / You’re the f***ing acid to my alkaline,” Halsey sang in one of the verses, while Yungblud matched the 24-year-old singer’s angst: “I’m so f***in sorry, I’m so fuckin sorry / I’ve been playing somebody and it’s helping nobody / And her lipstick arithmetic didn’t stick.”

Fans took to Twitter to voice their approval of this partnership. “11 Minutes is Halsey’s best song it’s officially decided if this is anything like H3 we have a BIG storm coming,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “I’m in my car bawling listening to 11 minutes by @halsey and @travisbarker and @yungblud for like the 4 time. This one hit the heart really really hard ❤️😞❤️.” It appears that many tears were shed, as another fan wrote, “hi um @halsey and @yungblud why the f*** did you have to snap so hard on 11 minutes and leave me sobbing.”

Yungblud, a rock musician, explained the new track is about the perils of modern love. “The song tells the story of a perfect tragedy that reflects modern love within our society. We are so distracted and focused on what’s next, we can fail to see what is actually in front of us,” he said in a statement, according to iHeartRadio. “We don’t realize how much we need something until it’s taken away from us.”

Although Halsey and Yungblud’s new song is about the end of a relationship, their romance is just beginning! The two were all up in each other’s personal space during an outing in West Hollywood on Jan. 31, and you can see even more photos of the potential couple in our gallery above. After Halsey’s breakup with G-Eazy, we learned that she’s pacing herself this time. “She thought G-Eazy was the one and she is very happy with Yungblud, however, she is taking it slower this time because of how hurt she was in her last relationship,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.