Do you wanna build a snowman? YES! The first look at the highly-anticipated ‘Frozen 2’ has been revealed, and it just made our entire year. Elsa battles the sea in this first look. Watch the very first trailer now!

We’ve never wanted the cold to bother us more! Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, are back for another icy adventure in Frozen 2. The first look was released on Feb. 13. Elsa is rocking a whole new look and taking on the high seas. The trailer features Elsa trying to make her way across the sea. Who else is totally loving her new baby blue outfit? Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven also come across uncharted territory that we’ve never seen before.

It’s been 5 years since Frozen was released in 2013. This sequel is full of fun and amazing music! Frozen 2 will feature four new songs, co-director Jennifer Lee told our sister site Variety. She also teased that Frozen 2 will be “bigger, more epic” than the first movie, and the sisters will be heading “far out of Arendelle.”

Fans have been waiting nearly 6 years for the Frozen sequel, and the wait has clearly been worth it. After Frozen’s release in 2013, the movie became the highest-grossing animated film of all-time. The film also won two Academy Awards — Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song — and became a hit Broadway musical. The more Frozen the better, right?

Details about the sequel have been kept extremely under wraps, but Kristen managed to drop a little bit of scoop back in April 2018. “I know the songs, I know the story — it’s very good,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “I can’t say much more than that or I’ll get in trouble.” She also added, “One thing I will say, there are a couple new characters that you will fall in love with.”

Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad will be returning to voice Kristoff and Olaf in the upcoming sequel. Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown have joined the sequel in new roles. Frozen 2 will be released on Nov. 22, 2019. The countdown is on more than ever before!