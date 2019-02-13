Christina El Moussa Reveals She & Tarek Live 2 Streets Apart, Dishes On ‘Easy’ Part Of Working With Him

There’s no bad blood between Christina and Tarek El Moussa! Christina spilled the secret to both co-parenting and working with her ex-husband in a new interview.

Despite their contentious divorce, Christina El Moussa says she and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa are in a good place! Working together on their show, Flip Or Flop, is going swimmingly, she said in a new interview. And there’s a reason for that. “Just like everything, it takes time, and it takes respecting each other’s boundaries and showing up to a work in a good mood,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the TCAs. “We’re still there to make a great show and do our job and we go really lucky ‘cause we have an amazing crew that we work with. That really does a great job of just keeping it super light and fun on set. Luckily we both just love what we do, so that part came easy.”

Wow! That’s really big of them. After splitting over two years ago, the former couple were fighting publicly, and fans were afraid that Flip Or Flop would be canceled. After all, filming a show with your ex doesn’t exactly seem ideal, or sustainable. Add to that, that Christina got married again! She tied the knot with Ant Anstead in December 2018. But Tarek’s actually okay with that. He told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he has “no reason” to be upset with Christina moving on. I have no resentment. I hope the best for her. I hope the best for him. At the end of the day, my kids are happy. It’s a stable house. It’s good for them,” he said.

And it really is a stable situation for the kids. In fact, Christina said in her interview that they live just two streets away from Tarek! “We’re co-parenting. The kids are doing fabulous. They’re at a new school, and everything’s going really good,” she said. While things are great now, Tarek told us that it wasn’t always that way. ”Let’s be honest — It was pulling teeth at the beginning,” he said. Understandable! When asked if she wants her ex-husband to get remarried, she said, “Of course! I hope that he finds love and happiness.”