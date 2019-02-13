Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, Takes Beautiful Daughter, Carys, 15, To Michael Kors Collection Show

Catherine Zeta-Jones stepped out looking fabulous with her gorgeous 15-year-old daughter, Carys, at the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, and 15-year-old daughter Carys totally embraced the spotlight when they showed up to the Michael Kors fashion show looking absolutely fantastic on Feb. 12! The mother-daughter duo owned the event when they posed in their eye-catching ensembles. Catherine showed off her stunning figure in a maroon dress while Carys, whose father is Catherine’s hubby Michael Douglas, 74, wore a multi-colored floral print jacket over a white crop top and jeans. The teen also wore bold pink eye shadow to go along with her stylish look.

Catherine and Carys’ latest appearance is not the first time they posed together and got attention for it. The duo posed for an incredible cover of the Sept. 2018 issue of Town & Country magazine, and they also made an appearance together at another Michael Kors show during last year’s New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12. Catherine has proved she’s a proud and supportive mom to Carys by often posting pics of the young beauty to her Instagram page, and her most recent shows Carys modeling next to a red car.

In addition to Carys, Catherine and hubby Michael share son Dylan, 18. The lovebirds have become one of Hollywood’s most inspirational couples, having been married for almost 19 years. They often attend events as a family, showing off their tight knit bond to the public.

Carys looks more and more grown up every time we see her! With two successful parents and the confidence and beauty she already has at such a young age, she’s sure to do big things in the future! We can’t wait to see what she accomplishes!