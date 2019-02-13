Brielle Biermann Shows Off Gigantic Red Lips & Fans Freak That She’s Going ‘Too Far’

Brielle Biermann took to Instagram on Feb. 11 to post a pic of herself flaunting massive red lips while promoting her new makeup line, and her fans couldn’t help but notice and respond to the size transformation.

Brielle Biermann, 21, showed off much bigger lips in a new photo that she posted to Instagram on Feb. 11, and her fans couldn’t believe the difference! The reality star has been posting eye-catching lip pics to promote the lip kits from her new makeup line, KAB Cosmetics, which she started with mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 40, and sister Ariana Biermann, 17, and in the latest snapshot, she’s flaunting some bright cherry red lipstick. Although Brielle, who has admitted to getting lip fillers, happily captioned the pic with just cherry emojis, it didn’t take long for followers to post some opinionated comments about how they think she’s gone too far with her lip size.

“Wow how sad. She is such a beautiful young lady,” one follower commented. “This is going too far. It looks almost painful!” “Sweetie please just appreciate your natural beauty,” another wrote. “She’s beautiful without the fillers. It’s too much,” a third follower commented.

Although many of the comments were against Brielle’s lip transformation, it’s not the first time the young beauty has faced criticism for fillers, and it doesn’t seem like she’s letting it bother her. After getting negative feedback about a pic she posted of herself at Khloe Kardashian‘s baby shower in Mar. 2018, Brielle took to Twitter to post a message that proved she wasn’t going to let the criticism stop her from doing what she wanted to do. “Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more !! C ya!” the tweet read.

Being in the public eye and constantly being judged can’t be easy for Brielle, but she seems to handle it in the best way she can. We’re wishing her a lot of success with her makeup line and her other endeavors!