Blac Chyna & Soulja Boy Dating: They’re ‘Inseparable’ — How The Hot New Romance Began

It’s true: Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy are an item! After speculation that the stars were dating, a new report claims they’ve been hot and heavy for about a week now — and it all started in a way that’s SO 2019!

Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy are definitely dating, according to TMZ. The site’s confirmation comes after fans began buzzing that a romance could be brewing when photos surfaced of the two attending a Grammys party together. The relationship has been hot and heavy for just over a week now, and began just like any good 2019 romance: With a DM on Instagram, of course! The two reportedly slid into one another’s DMs, then met up at Sean Kingston’s penthouse for the first time and things took off from there. Ever since that first meeting about a week ago, Blac and Soulja Boy have reportedly been “inseparable.”

In the photos and videos of the two at the Grammys party, they can be seen holding hands and looking quite cozy on the dance floor. Soulja Boy uploaded one of the pics to his Instagram page, and even captioned it with a ‘couple name’ — DrakoCyna. Interestingly, though, Soulja still has Tiona Fernan’s Instagram handle written in his own bio with a heart and diamond ring emoji next to it, while his name is listed in her bio, as well.

Meanwhile, Blac recently ended a short-lived romance with Kid Buu after a shocking altercation in Hawaii. The two were on vacation together when things allegedly got physical between them, resulting on the cops coming to their hotel room to check in on the situation. She reportedly accused him of cheating to spur the argument.

Chyna also has a son, King, with Tyga, and a daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian. She recently slammed both of these exes on Instagram over child support, and is clearly not in a good place with either of them.