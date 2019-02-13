Ariel Winter Looks Incredible While Revealing Toned Legs In Teeny Floral Dress

Ariel Winter has legs for days! The ‘Modern Family’ star was spotted on set wearing an amazing dress that showed off her equally amazing legs. See pics of her cute outfit here.

Ariel Winter stunned on the set of Modern Family on February 12 when she was spotted wearing a totally cute dress. The floral dress was both demure and sexy at the same time, an almost knee-length number with a v neck and a flowy skirt with a high slit. Honestly, she could get away with wearing it at the office if she wore the pair of tights she’s carrying. Well, at least at our office. SEE PICS OF ARIEL’S DRESS HERE.

This appears to be an outfit she’ll wear on an episode of Modern Family, considering that she was spotted rolling up to the studio earlier in the day in sweats and sneakers! We’re loving the 90s vibe she’s giving off with the scalloped mules and short pea coat. Another gem of an outfit from her cute Alex Dunphy wardrobe! Of course, this is far from the first time that Ariel’s worn something that shows off her perfect gams. You can see all of Ariel’s best outfits that flaunt her legs in this gallery!

Ariel is currently filming the last season of the sitcom after spending a decade on the show. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Ariel and Sarah Hyland, who plays her sister, Haley Dunphy, have mixed emotions about Modern Family coming to an end. “It will be a lot realer once they get to their final scenes but both Sarah and Ariel are excited, happy, scared, sad and everywhere in between with the announcement that Modern Family is ending,” the source said. “This has been something for them that has been most of their lives and that is definitely something they will never forget.”