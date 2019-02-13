Was Ariana Grande Honoring Mac Miller With Her ‘Cinderella’ Style Grammys Gown? Fans Convinced

Ariana Grande looked just like Cinderella in her gorgeous ice blue princess dress that she would have worn to the 2019 Grammys. Now fans believe the gown was a tribute to late ex-BF Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande looked like Cinderella come to life in the dress that she had chosen to wear on the Grammy’s red carpet before pulling out of the telecast over a beef with producers. Since she didn’t attend the Feb. 10 ceremony, she took to Instagram to show off photos of the beautiful off the shoulder ice blue princess gown that made her look like a real life Cinderella. Some of her fans are sure that this look was an intentional and meaningful tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died of an accidental drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018. Mac wrote his 2016 song “Cinderella” about his then-girlfriend Ariana and her followers believe her choice of Grammys gown was to honor Mac.

Ariana posted a number of Instagram photos of her at home in the gown on Grammy night, captioning one “when @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not….thank u. Designer Zac Posen then took to his IG and posted a pic of Ari in the dress with the caption “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,” sung by Cinderella’s fairy godmother in Disney’s classic animated film. If Ari and Zac were going for a real life Cinderella gown, they totally nailed the look and fans took notice of the coincidence, with it being the title of Mac’s love song to her.

“Ariana wore a big blue ball gown like Cinderella and Cinderella by Mac Miller is about Ariana,” one fan gushed on Instagram after seeing Ari’s almost Grammys look. In several of Ari’s pics, Mac’s beloved dog Myron was shown, and he also appeared in a video where the pup was playfully chasing her voluminous full skirt as she walked down the hallway of her house. “Ariana Grande wearing a Cinderella looking dress while cuddling Mac Miller’s dog last night after the Grammys. Ugh my heart can’t,” another fan tweeted.

Mac’s dog, Myron is on your dress and you look like Cinderella. I’m dying 💙 Alexa, play Cinderella by Mac Miller. — emilykmm (@emilykmm) February 12, 2019

I just realized @ArianaGrande’s dress for the GRAMMY’s was pretty much like Cinderella’s dress. Just like Mac Miller’s song about her. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — V ✨ (@valeeeeriac) February 11, 2019

“Anybody else think Ariana’s Grammy dress looked similar to Cinderella’s ball gown because Mac wrote Cinderella about her in The Divine Feminine and it was a quiet way of paying homage to him OR am I just a hopeless romantic…?” one fan tweeted. Another was sad that Mac lost the Best Rap Album Grammy to Cardi B, but still loved Ari’s sartorial choice, tweeting “So it’s been a few hours and I’m still mad Mac didn’t win while his parents watched and seeing how upset Ariana was while wearing a Cinderella gown still makes me emotional.” Yeah, between Mac’s Grammy loss, Ariana not being there and wearing her Cinderella dress at home while playing with Mac’s beloved dog…it was a lot for fans to take in.