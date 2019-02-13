Angela Bassett Is A Sexy Siren At 60 In Fire Engine Red At The Red Dress Awards — See Pics

Plenty of gorgeous stars attended the 16th annual Red Dress Awards, but it was Angela Bassett who turned heads looking half of her 60 years in sexy plunging gown. We’ve got the pics.

Talk about being sexy at 60! Angela Bassett absolutely killed it on the red carpet at the Woman’s Day 16th Annual Red Dress Awards in New York City on Feb. 12. She looked so fierce in a plunging red gown that showed her cleavage is still perky and youthful, and the dress hugged her perfect curves and flat abs. Angela has always been one to put fitness first and boy does it show. Treating her body right all of these years has resulted in having the body of a 30-year-old despite being in her sixth decade of life.

In addition to the attention grabbing neckline, Angela’s gown featured a dramatic capelet over her shoulders and down to her waist. And that face! This woman has always been such a stunning beauty but she truly looks ageless. In close up photos from the event there was nary a wrinkle on her incredible visage. Even her neck — while is always a tell when it comes to age — is nearly wrinkle free.

The Red Dress Awards celebrates advocates and organizations helping women “take charge of their heart health” according to their mission statement. Angela received an award at the ceremony for her work as a spokeswoman on the dangers of cardiovascular disease for women. Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson, 49, was also honored as well as Mary Norine Walsh, M.D., F.A.C.C., medical director of the Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation Program and director of Nuclear Cardiology at St. Vincent Heart Center. What an impressive group of women being honored for such a wonderful cause.

Other in attendance included Susan Lucci, who at 72, survived heart surgery in the fall 2018 and has recently spoken out about heart disease, Today host Hoda Kotb, 54, and singer Ann Wilson, 68, from the band Heart — how appropriate — who provided the entertainment at the event. You can see all of the lovely ladies in their red dresses in our gallery from the 2019 Red Dress Awards, here.