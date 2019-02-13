Andy Cohen Reveals 1st Photo Of Newborn Son’s Face As He Cuddles Baby Close On Mag Cover

Just over a week after the birth of his first child, Andy Cohen is giving fans the first full glimpse of the little boy. Check out their adorable magazine cover here!

Andy Cohen is one proud papa! The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host welcomed his first child, Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate on Feb. 4, and the two are now featured on the Feb. 13 cover of People magazine. In the pic, Andy is all smiles while cuddling the baby, who has a full, dark head of hair, close. Andy uploaded the mag cover to his Instagram with the caption, “This is my son!! I grew up reading People cover to cover, at a time when being gay meant there was no way to have a family. Now I’m honored to be featured on the magazine’s cover.” CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FIRST PHOTO OF ANDY’S SON’S FACE.

In his interview with the mag, Andy confirmed that he was in the delivery room at the time of Benjamin’s birth, and admitted to being “amazed” at seeing his son come out with a full head of hair. The Bravo star also cut the umbilical cord himself, and said he had “no words” for the first moments he spent with his baby. “I worked with an incredible surrogate,” Andy gushed. “She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don’t understand why. It’s a voluntary process, obviously. My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life. So I’ll forever be indebted to her.”

Andy explained that he doesn’t want to be a “helicopter parent” to his son, but admitted that he will probably be a “strict” dad. “But I have a snese of what to get hysterical about and what to let slide,” he insisted. Andy is currently living in L.A. while getting acquainted to life with his newborn.