Jennifer Lopez Reveals Sweet 2nd Anniversary Gift From A-Rod: Admits She Feels Like She’s In Her 20s

Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez the most ‘romantic’ gift for their 2nd anniversary! She recalled the sweet story from when he surprised her with the present, while on ‘Ellen’, Feb. 13! Watch J.Lo gush over A-Rod!

Alex Rodriguez went above and beyond for his second anniversary with Jennifer Lopez! The couple celebrated their second year of dating on February 3, and revealed sweet messages to one another on social media. But, A-Rod, 43, gifted J.Lo, 49, with the ultimate surprise that she found to be one of his most romantic gestures, yet. — A personal phone call from Fixer Upper‘s Joanna Gaines, who J.Lo is admittedly obsessed with!

The former Yankee set up a call with Gaines, 40, after he heard J.Lo mention to friends and family that she wanted to enlist the help of the HGTV star to assist her with her own fixer upper home. The singer recalled the entire story to Ellen Degeneres during an appearance on her daytime talk show on February 13. “He actually gave me something really nice for our anniversary that I haven’t told anyone,” J.Lo told Ellen. “Do you want me to tell you?” she asked. Obviously, Ellen was all ears.

“This was really sweet. So, I’m obsessed with ‘Fixer Upper,'” Jennifer began. “My sister got me [Joanna Gaines] new book. We actually got a little fixer upper next to the water, and we were like, ‘Ah, we gotta fix this up.’ It’s really a house that needs work. I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing to have her [Joanna Gaines] do it for us?’ But, she doesn’t do anything outside the show, so I was like, ‘No, no.'”

She continued: “Honestly, I don’t even know Alex is listening to me half the time, so I’m talking to my friends and my sister over Christmas. Then, come our anniversary, it was like a Sunday, he was like, ‘I want you to do a meeting,” and I hate meetings. He loves meetings, you know, I’m always dragged into these business meetings. ‘I want you to do this meeting with us for this architect for the house. He’s like, ‘We’re not going to spend a ton of money,’ and I’m like, ‘OK.’ Then, he opens up the FaceTime and it’s Joanna Gaines!”

Jennifer then recreated her nervous and excited reaction to the call, which was filled with gasps and a loud yell. “I totally fan-girled out!”, she recalled, adding that Gaines is so cool, “just like on the show!”

“I looked at him [Alex] and was like, ‘Oh my God. Are you kidding me right now?’ I was like, ‘You listen to me! I love you. Like, you are so amazing.’ It really blew me away,” J. Lo gushed. “That’s romantic to me, like he was really trying to get her on the phone… That was an awesome moment.” J. Lo added that although Gaines doesn’t step out of the show to help with fixer uppers, she offered to help the singer with her project.

Prior to J.Lo’s story, Ellen gifted the singer with a massive clock with the couple’s photo on it for their anniversary. The talk show host joked that the clock would serve as a constant reminder to A-Rod that time is winding down for him to propose to J.Lo. There have been rumors of an impending engagement between the power couple. However, nothing has happened… yet.

Ellen also bragged about how in shape J. Lo is, after the singer and A-Rod completed a 10-day diet challenge where they cut out carbs and sugar. The singer even admitted that although her 50th birthday is right around the corner, she feels like she’s about 26-years-old!