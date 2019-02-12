Cardi B & Offset: Why She Made ‘Last Minute Decision’ To Have Him By Her Side At Grammys

Cardi B and Offset had a very public reunion at the 2019 Grammy Awards, even after Cardi was ‘so hurt’ when her husband was accused of cheating. Here’s why they still kissed on the red carpet anyways.

Offset, 27, was blessed with the best second chance possible. He got to accompany his Grammy-winning wife, Cardi B, at the Recording Academy’s award show on Feb. 10! After Cardi, 26, announced their split on Dec. 5, 2018, the Grammys marked their first red carpet appearance as a united front, tongue kissing and all — you can witness it below. So, what happened between then and the night of the Grammys, during which Offset even stood by Cardi as she accepted the “Best Rap Album” honor on stage? “Cardi B is feeling great today after her big win last night,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Feb. 11. “Offset has been doing everything he can to win her back officially, and things are extremely close to getting there.” Still, Cardi’s haunted by her husband’s alleged actions.

“She was so hurt by his cheating,” our source pointed out, after the Migos member was accused of trying to plan a threesome with Summer Bunni and Cuban Doll while Cardi was still pregnant. Offset and Cuban denied the accusation, but the texts were dated June 2018, which would be right before Cardi gave birth to her and Offset’s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018. Yet, it’s their child that gives Cardi a more forgiving heart. “She feels he’s doing everything in his power to get their family back together for good, which is why she wanted to arrive with [Offset] and sit with him at the Grammys,” our source revealed. “It was a last minute decision to do that, but she feels he’s trying with his actions more than his words.”

And those “actions” don’t necessarily refer to Offset’s generosity during Christmas, and that one time he surprised her with $15,000 worth of roses at the Rolling Loud Festival in Dec. 2018. “Sure she loves the lavish gifts that he throws her way on almost the daily, but it’s the fact that he has been trying so hard to be with her,” our source explained. And at the end of the day, “Offset loves Cardi and Cardi loves Offset and truly believes that their love is a one in a million kind of love.”

So, the desire to get back together is mutual…kind of. Cardi “wants this to work,” our source said, but “they are not officially back together yet.” Yes, even after Cardi called Offset her “husband” during her Grammys speech on Sunday night! “Yet, it’s basically there, is what [Cardi’s] telling those closest to her,” our source continued. “It felt right to her to have him by her side. Kulture saying mama at the end of the night was just the icing on the cake. Being a mother is her proudest joy in life.” On the morning after the Grammys, Cardi shared a video of her 7-month-old daughter finally saying “mama,” after “a week of only saying papa,” the rapper wrote. And two days after the award show, the couple showed their progress as a united family when Offset teased a clip from his upcoming documentary and album, which showed Cardi giving birth!