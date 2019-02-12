Why Cardi B Suddenly Deleted Her Instagram: Plus — Will She Return Soon?

Cardi B devastated fans after she deactivated her Instagram on Feb. 11. But, it was the rapper who was hurt after online haters hit her with mean comments over her Best Rap Album win at the Grammys. Here’s why she went IG silent…

Cardi B, 26, is done with Instagram, for now. The “Money” rapper deactivated her account on February 11, after she went on a furious rant about the backlash she’s received from critics who claim she shouldn’t have won Best Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy) at the Grammys on February 10. Cardi fans were surprised when she went IG silent, especially after she’s credited social media for helping build her massive following when she was an up and coming rapper. So, why did she do it?

“Cardi is very emotional. She lets her emotions get the best of her constantly,” a source close to Cardi tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She likes to come off all tough, but that’s just not the case. Cardi was hurt and upset that people weren’t just happy for her. She reacts without thinking things through sometimes, which is why she deleted her account. But, knowing Cardi , she’ll be back soon. Right now, she just is emotionally charged and needs a breather. That’s just how Cardi is.”

Kulture, Cardi takes everything to heart so the backlash over her winning best rap album is very upsetting,” a second source close to Cardi tells us. “Instead of enjoying her win and her downtime with Offset and Kulture, she’s been getting caught up defending herself and reading comments. That’s taking away from what should’ve been one of the best days of her life.” The new mom, who just heard her 7-month-old daughter say “mama” for the first time, has thick skin. But, after she recorded her debut album for months straight, admittedly tirelessly while pregnant, she found the backlash to be significantly hurtful. “takes everything to heart so the backlash over her winning best rap album is very upsetting,” a second source close to Cardi tells us. “Instead of enjoying her win and her downtime withand Kulture, she’s been getting caught up defending herself and reading comments. That’s taking away from what should’ve been one of the best days of her life.”

Most Instagram users know that hitting the deactivate button in IG settings is usually only a temporary tactic to escape from social media. So, “Bardi Gang,” there’s hope your girl will be back sooner than later. “Deactivating her account is only temporary though,” the second source confirms. “She’ll be back on the ‘Gram when she calms down a little. For now, she wants to take time out to just enjoy her moment with her loved ones. Offset is with her and her whole team.”

In the meantime, Cardi’s been spending time with her family and friends after her big Grammys night. Before she deactivated IG, Cardi showed off a delicious breakfast spread, courtesy of her husband, while they ate breakfast as a family with baby Kulture.