Westminster Kennel Club 2019: See All The Very Good Pups Competing For Top Dog

NYC is going to the dogs – and it’s never been cuter! The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will come to a howling conclusion on Feb. 12, but before the ‘pawesome’ ending, look at all the adorable dogs competing!

Who’s the good-est good girl/boy of all? Fans will find out on Feb. 12, when the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show crowns Best In Show. The two-night pooch-apalooza, taking place at Madison Square Garden in NYC, kicked off the night earlier, naming winners in four of the seven groups. The remaining three – terrier, working and sporting – will be decided tonight, with one of the winners being named the top dog. Flynn the Bichon Frise took the crown last year, so which of these adorable doggies will follow his paw-steps into the history books? Fans will have to tune in to see!

Fitting enough, 2019 is the year of the underdog at the Westminster Dog Show. The first four winners are of breeds that have never won Best In Show, according to the Associated Press. Burns the longhaired dachshund won the hound group, joining Bono the Havanese (toy), Colton the schipperke (nonsporting) and Baby Lars the bouviers des Flandres (herding) in the winner’s circle. Bono might have an edge up in breaking through to Best In Show, as his handler, Taffe McFadden, is married to Bill McFadden, who led Flynn to the championship in 2018. “Whoever brings it home, it’s team,” she said, per AP.

So, who do such popular breeds like Labradors, bulldogs and dachshunds never take Best In Show at Westminster? “I think one of the reasons some breeds don’t make it to the end is that they just aren’t the glamour breeds who are so flashy in the group,” Carlos Puig, the handler for Burns the dachshund, told The New York Times. “Dachshunds compete against many larger breeds in the hound group that are simply more impressive.”

“BABY LARS” is the 4th Group Winner Tonight! The Bouvier des Flandres advances to tomorrow’s Best in Show Competition at the #WKCDogShow! pic.twitter.com/LOZFWFVSQQ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2019

Plus, the popularity of the breeds might be a hindrance. Christine Miele, the Eastern vice president of the Golden Retriever Club of America, told The New York Times that because there are so many golden retrievers in the US, it’s hard for a single one to really break out of the pack. “We don’t have one sense of, ‘This is the perfect golden retriever,’ ” she said. “We have, ‘This is one wonderful golden retriever and this is another wonderful golden retriever.’ We have many candidates that fit our breed standard.”

Who will take Best In Show? The finale begins at 7:30 PM ET on Feb. 12, with Fox Sports 1’s coverage concluding at 11 PM ET. But, let’s all agree – every single one of these dogs is the best.