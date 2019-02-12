True Thompson Rocks $320 Burberry Dress In Adorable New Pic Posted By Mom Khloe K

We can’t handle the cuteness that’s True Thompson wearing a tiny Burberry dress, and we’re pretty sure you won’t be able to, either! See the adorable pic of Khloe Kardashian’s little girl here!

Ten months old, and she’s already rocking a better wardrobe than the rest of us! Khloe Kardashian posted the sweetest pic of daughter True Thompson to mark her 10-month milestone, and it featured the little girl wearing a Burberry dress. Yes, Burberry makes clothes tiny and fabulous enough for babies! True’s designer dress costs a whopping $320, according to the brand, but who could put a price on looking that cute?

The sweet cashmere sweater dress is pink, of course, with Burberry’s classic plaid as a trim on the sides and sleeves. The cutie pie is also wearing a matching pink beanie and socks, and a pair of impossibly tiny pair of Timbs. Ugh, so cute. This pic looks like it was taken a couple of days ago, since True was wearing the outfit in another outing with her mama. Forget the fancy clothes, though. The best part of these pics are True’s adorable smile and laugh!

Literally everything True wears is cute, though. Recently, Khloe’s taken to dressing herself and her girl in matching mommy-and-me outfits. There are so many examples! When she went for a glamorous, lavender silk dress, she put a lavender jumper, pants, and beanie on True. So cute! And for the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, they both wore white tutus and white shirts adorned with silver stars.

True’s not the only little one Khloe’s showing off on Instagram. She also posted a pic with her niece, Penelope Disick, that showed their matching bob haircuts! She joked in the caption that P’s “obsessed” with her.