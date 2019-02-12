Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Tulsa Show Gets Postponed Last Minute & Fans Wreak Havoc In Wild Videos

Things got rowdy at Travis Scott’s Oklahoma ‘Astroworld’ stop when the rapper cancelled the show last minute. See the aftermath of angry fans!



Note to self: Do not mess with Travis Scott fans. The 26-year-old rapper’s dedicated fanbase were stoked to see his Feb. 11 show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but when Travis cancelled the show at the last second, fans were furious. They showed how they felt about the cancellation in an angry display, which led police to pepper spray the crowd outside. In videos from the night, antsy fans can be seen pounding on stadium doors, demanding to be let in. In other clips, the mass of fans can be seen chanting “Astroworld,” at the top of their lungs, with no apparent plans to retreat and head home. Watch the wildest fan videos from the night below!

While it’s not immediately apparent what exactly constituted “technical difficulties,” the “Sicko Mode,” rapper did issue an apology for those who came to see the show. Thankfully, Travis announced he will be returning to the city to make it up to show-goers! “Tulsa so sorry I can’t perform at tonight’s sold out show. We had last minute production issues and I can’t give y’all an incomplete show. Rescheduled to March 26 all tix still valid. Everyone get home safe,” he wrote on Twitter.

It’s been one hell of a week for Travis, and it’s Tulsa no-show comes just one day after he performed at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. The hit-maker took to the stage at the awards ceremony to perform “Stop Trying To Be God” with added vocals from Earth, Wind & Fire and James Blake. Travis then flipped the switch and broke out with a high-energy performance of “No Bystanders,” which included a sea of people flooding the stage to join him, before then climbing up the sides of a massive cage onstage!

Watch the wild videos from Travis’ postponed show above! Don’t worry Tulsa Astroworld fans, the venue is noting that all tickets purchased will be honored at the rescheduled date.