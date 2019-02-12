Sheck Wes Slams Justine Skye’s Claims That He ‘Abused’ Her: ‘I Never Hit Or Beat Any Woman’

Things are heating up between Justine Skye and Sheck Wes on Twitter after she accused him of organizing an ‘attack’ against her and her friends. He eventually responded, refuting the claims.

Justine Skye took to Twitter to make majorly shocking claims against rapper Sheck Wes on Feb. 11. “Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends,” she alleged. “Two cars full of n***as while he sat in the car like a b****. You’re pathetic Sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again. You’re pathetic…and all the people defending you, ya whole bi*** ass label…everyone. You’re spreading lies about me. Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me, you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse.”

It took about eight hours, but eventually, Sheck took to his own Twitter to respond. He wrote, “I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any woman and I did not beat up or jump anybody.” Justine first opened up about being a victim of domestic violence back in October, but did not specify who she was accusing of abuse.

Justine is currently in a relationship with GoldLink, who addressed the singer/model’s allegations of abuse in a song called “Justine’s Interlude” earlier this year. “I’m tired of hearin’ bout if that n***a put his hands on you,” he raps. “Tired of tryna smile through s*** that’s affecting us, and I get to overthinkin’ if I’m here messing up.”

At the time Justine made her original domestic violence claims, she hinted that Sheck was her alleged abuser by liking tweets that suggested so. However, she did not name names until now.