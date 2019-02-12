Selena Gomez Looks Incredible In White Bikini As She Celebrates Her Best Friend Getting Married

Selena Gomez is looking her happiest and healthiest in ages, rocking a white bikini while on a girls’ trip ahead of her BFF’s wedding. We’ve got the sexy pics.

Looking good lady! Selena Gomez is already off to a great 2019, in good health and spirits while surrounded by pals. On Feb. 11 the singer posted a series of Instagram pics from a beachside girls trip ahead of her BFF Courtney Barry‘s wedding. “My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez,” Sel captioned the series of five photos. The 26-year-old looked incredible in a white bikini with high cut bottoms and a bandeau top with tiny shoulder straps as she hugged her friends in the adorable pics. For some extra flair, she added a set of gold hoop earrings to go with her swimsuit.

It looks like the ladies went for a dip in the ocean as their hair is wet in several of the photos and there’s no pool in sight. Selena cuddled up to one of her friends on a white beachside lounger as her pal put her arms around the “Wolves” singer, who smiled brightly with her hair pulled back. Another pic showed Sel and Courtney holding onto each other’s shoulders in mid laugh while soaking wet with the beach’s berm behind them.

Fans rejoiced at the Instagram photo, which is only Selena’s fourth since 2019 began and first in the month of February. Within one hour after sharing, the most followed person on Instagram had racked up a ridiculous 4.2 million likes for the photos. IN ONE HOUR. It probably helped that these were Sel’s first bikini pics in ages so her followers were loving seeing how amazing and heathy she appeared. “Oh my god she looks so good,” one fan declared while another wrote “we miss you selena! you look great!!!!” Tons of people called her “gorgeous” and “beautiful” while letting Selena know how loved she is.

Selena helped throw Courtney’s bridal shower on the weekend of Jan. 19. While the singer herself didn’t post up pics, Court did share ones to her Instagram account along with the caption “A few of my perfect girls threw me a perfect shower” and showed a series of Polaroid snapshots from the event. Sel could be seen in a gorgeous red dress posing with her pals, along with pics of the decorations, flowers, champagne on ice and more. Now with this girls’ pre-wedding getaway weekend, the nuptials must be getting really close! We can’t wait to see pics of Selena as part of Courtney’s wedding party.