Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals He Completed 1 Mo. Of Rehab For Depression & Alcohol Abuse

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s recent absence from social media can finally be explained — earlier this month, he completed a one month stint in rehab for alcohol abuse and depression.

After a drama-filled year, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took it upon himself to get treatment to kick off 2019. The Jersey Shore star completed one month in rehab on Feb. 10, he confirmed to Us Weekly. “I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” Ronnie, who welcomed daughter, Ariana, with then-girlfriend, Jen Harley, in April 2018, explained. “Eventually all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now — happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

Ronnie’s stint in rehab was to get help with both depression and alcohol abuse, which he admitted was still an ongoing battle for him. “I’m still struggling. I’m going to struggle for the rest of my life,” he told the mag, adding, “You stop and you start up again, and it’s worse than when you stopped. You’re just like…wow, I thought I had this under control. But at the end of the day, it has full control over you.”

The past year has been full of plenty of ups and downs for Ronnie, mostly involving his on/off girlfriend, Jen. The two have gotten into physical fights and broken up countless times. “I was making the wrong decisions,” Ronnie explained, without mentioning Jen by name. “I was very depressed and when I was depressed, I would turn to drinking. When I would drink, bad things would continue to happen because I wasn’t reacting the way I should.”

Ronnie and Jen spent Christmas together, but things in their relationship took another volatile turn on New Year’s Eve. He shared a photo of his face looking bloody and bruised, and filed a battery report against Jen. This came weeks after she filed a police report against him in December for smashing security cameras outside her home.

It appears that Ronnie began his treatment shortly after the New Year’s Eve episode, and things were publicly quiet between Ronnie and Jen for a few weeks. However, earlier this month, she took to Instagram to accuse him of cancelling their Valentine’s Day plans, and expressed her anger over his decision to do so. She also claimed that he was ditching her to appear on a dating show, but it is unclear if that is the case.